Kayleigh McEnany Announces Pregnancy Live on Fox News

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany made a big announcement on Fox News on Thursday.

The former Trump administration spokeswoman, who now co-hosts the network’s “Outnumbered,” signaled what was coming on her personal Twitter account.

Big announcement on @OutnumberedFNC @FoxNews at the end of the noon ET hour!! Tune in! 😊 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) June 16, 2022

McEnany then announced on the show that she and her husband, veteran MLB pitcher Sean Gilmartin, are expecting their second child.

“What a blessing. We prayed a lot about this, and God just blessed us with a child, a second child to join baby Blake, my daughter,” she said.







The former White House press secretary said she knows the baby’s gender and will announce it at some point on “Outnumbered.”

“I can’t wait for them to be here,” McEnany said.

She said the pregnancy is already about four months along.

Fans of the former White House press secretary expressed their congratulations on social media.

BREAKING: @kayleighmcenany announces that she is 4 months pregnant with her second child with husband @GilmartinSean, adding a new member to their beautiful family! 👼❤️ pic.twitter.com/NvaIWNDmGc — Kayleigh McEnany Fan Club (@KayleighZone) June 16, 2022

The Georgetown and Harvard Law graduate took on voracious establishment media personalities as press secretary for President Donald Trump.

She has spoken openly about her Christian faith, stating that the example of Christ has inspired her career in media and government.

McEnany has remained active in the conservative movement after leaving the White House when Trump left office.

In addition to co-hosting “Outnumbered” with Harris Faulkner and Emily Compagno, she has spoken at numerous conservative conferences, including CPAC and Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest.

When Joe Biden became president in January 2021, McEnany was replaced as press secretary by Jen Psaki, who in turn was relieved by Karine Jean-Pierre last month.

