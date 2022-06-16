Share
Kayleigh McEnany Announces Pregnancy Live on Fox News

 By Richard Moorhead  June 16, 2022 at 11:51am
Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany made a big announcement on Fox News on Thursday.

The former Trump administration spokeswoman, who now co-hosts the network’s “Outnumbered,” signaled what was coming on her personal Twitter account.

McEnany then announced on the show that she and her husband, veteran MLB pitcher Sean Gilmartin, are expecting their second child.

“What a blessing. We prayed a lot about this, and God just blessed us with a child, a second child to join baby Blake, my daughter,” she said.



The former White House press secretary said she knows the baby’s gender and will announce it at some point on “Outnumbered.”

Would you like to see McEnany return as White House press secretary?

“I can’t wait for them to be here,” McEnany said.

She said the pregnancy is already about four months along.

Fans of the former White House press secretary expressed their congratulations on social media.

The Georgetown and Harvard Law graduate took on voracious establishment media personalities as press secretary for President Donald Trump.

She has spoken openly about her Christian faith, stating that the example of Christ has inspired her career in media and government.

McEnany has remained active in the conservative movement after leaving the White House when Trump left office.

In addition to co-hosting “Outnumbered” with Harris Faulkner and Emily Compagno, she has spoken at numerous conservative conferences, including CPAC and Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest.

When Joe Biden became president in January 2021, McEnany was replaced as press secretary by Jen Psaki, who in turn was relieved by Karine Jean-Pierre last month.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




