Kayleigh McEnany explained during an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation why she wears a cross in her high-profile position as White House press secretary.

“I always see that you visibly wear a cross,” DCNF reporter Mary Margaret Olohan said during the interview at the White House, noting that some Americans might feel afraid to wear a sign of their faith.

“Can you explain why you wear a cross so visibly every day, on national television? What prompts you to do that?”

“Because faith is the reason I’m here,” McEnany responded.

McEnany, who began her political career as a cable news commentator and then worked for the Republican National Committee before joining the Trump campaign, described her journey to the White House as “an unlikely path,” adding that becoming press secretary was “never my goal.”

“I always wanted to be in politics and media but never really set out for that position. But it all fit together like a woven web because God had a path lined up for me, as he does for each and every person on earth,” McEnany said.

“All you have to do is trust him and follow the path and pray, and he makes all the dots fit together. The very least I can do is wear the cross, the symbol of the very instrument he died on to save humanity, Jesus Christ.”

McEnany also delved into what it’s like serving in the Trump administration as a wife, mother and conservative woman of faith.

She reflected on the media’s bias against conservative women, telling Olohan that “no matter what Republican administration it is, Republican women are just treated differently by virtue of their party ideology.”

“It’s unfortunate, but if you are a Republican, male or female, you will be attacked, particularly in the Trump administration because the media always is keen to demonstrate their innately liberal bias,” she said.

