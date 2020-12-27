CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Sunday that he wouldn’t put White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on air because she “lies the way that most people breathe.”

Tapper told CNN’s Brian Stelter that throughout President Donald Trump’s term, “you had to steel yourself for interviews with people that might misrepresent the facts.”

The CNN anchor said that “once somebody proved themselves to be a liar, I just stopped booking them.”

“There were some people that are … just so mendacious, I just wouldn’t put them on air. Kayleigh McEnany, I never booked her. Jason Miller from the Trump campaign, I would never book him,” Tapper said.

.@jaketapper tells @brianstelter why he does not have @kayleighmcenany on his show: She tells “lies the way that, you know, most people breathe. There was no value in that…She can’t acknowledge reality. So I am just not going to put somebody like that on air.” pic.twitter.com/c4kFvRFPYo — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 27, 2020

“I mean, these are people who just tell lies the way that most people breathe. There was no value in that.”

“I don’t view Kellyanne Conway the same way,” Tapper told Stelter during the video. “She was more of a filibusterer and a subject changer, I thought.”

“There is a big difference between somebody like Kayleigh McEnany, who … tells lies all the time. She can’t acknowledge reality. So, I’m just not going to put somebody like that on air,” Tapper told Stelter.

This is a therapy session for a broken network, and @jaketapper is lazy enough to participate by lobbing baseless personal attacks, with ZERO evidence. Jake’s real problem: I do not leak. I do not lie. But I DO call out the lies of the media (i.e. CNN Russia collusion hoax!) https://t.co/Gz0RWbwhJZ — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) December 27, 2020

McEnany was quick to call out Tapper on Twitter for his comments.

“This is a therapy session for a broken network, and @jaketapper is lazy enough to participate by lobbing baseless personal attacks, with ZERO evidence,” McEnany said.

“Jake’s real problem: I do not leak. I do not lie.”

“But I DO call out the lies of the media (i.e. CNN Russia collusion hoax!)”

They’re nothing more than two pathetic figures trying to convince themselves they’re relevant — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) December 27, 2020

Trump Campaign's Senior Legal Adviser Jenna Ellis responded by saying "They're nothing more than two pathetic figures trying to convince themselves they're relevant."

