Kayleigh McEnany Has Perfect Response After CNN's Jake Tapper Says She Tells 'Lies the Way That Most People Breathe'

By Mary Rose Corkery
Published December 27, 2020 at 11:59am
CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Sunday that he wouldn’t put White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on air because she “lies the way that most people breathe.”

Tapper told CNN’s Brian Stelter that throughout President Donald Trump’s term, “you had to steel yourself for interviews with people that might misrepresent the facts.”

The CNN anchor said that “once somebody proved themselves to be a liar, I just stopped booking them.”

“There were some people that are … just so mendacious, I just wouldn’t put them on air. Kayleigh McEnany, I never booked her. Jason Miller from the Trump campaign, I would never book him,” Tapper said.

“I mean, these are people who just tell lies the way that most people breathe. There was no value in that.”

“I don’t view Kellyanne Conway the same way,” Tapper told Stelter during the video. “She was more of a filibusterer and a subject changer, I thought.”

“There is a big difference between somebody like Kayleigh McEnany, who … tells lies all the time. She can’t acknowledge reality. So, I’m just not going to put somebody like that on air,” Tapper told Stelter.

McEnany was quick to call out Tapper on Twitter for his comments.

“This is a therapy session for a broken network, and @jaketapper is lazy enough to participate by lobbing baseless personal attacks, with ZERO evidence,” McEnany said.

“Jake’s real problem: I do not leak. I do not lie.”

“But I DO call out the lies of the media (i.e. CNN Russia collusion hoax!)”

Trump Campaign’s Senior Legal Adviser Jenna Ellis responded by saying “They’re nothing more than two pathetic figures trying to convince themselves they’re relevant.”

Mary Rose Corkery
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







