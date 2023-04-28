Kayleigh McEnany Reveals 2-Part Blueprint GOP Needs to Beat Biden in 2024

President Joe Biden is unpopular.

However, doesn’t mean an automatic victory for Republicans in the 2024 presidential election, according to Kayleigh McEnany, Fox News commentator and former Trump White House press secretary.

McEnany told “Outnumbered” viewers Wednesday she gained her insight following a recent interview with former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich.

“One of the things he and I talked about is that the unpopularity of Joe Biden does not necessarily translate into victory for Republicans,” she said. “Didn’t in the midterms, as we saw.”

McEnany outlined a two-part strategy for Republicans in the wake of a dark gloom-and-doom ad Democrats put out touting Biden’s re-election campaign.







“Biden flipped freedom on its head — typically a Republican term that we throw out there: ‘He flipped it on its head,'” she said. “Our response as a party needs to be: Are you really free if you can’t walk down the streets of Chicago without fear of being assaulted?

“Are you really free if your kid was locked out of their school for a few years and has irreparable learning damage?

“You know, are you really free if you go to the grocery store and you are saddled with inflation?”

“That’s number one,” McEnany said. “Number two: It’s very easy to watch that [Biden] ad — you see dark, doom, gloom, MAGA, ultra-MAGA Republicans is the theme of Biden — it’s easy to laugh that off, and we kind of did that, as a party, for the midterms.

“Can’t laugh that off. It worked in the midterms.”

The solution, she said, is for Republicans “to flip the extremity on its head and put it right back at Biden, while simultaneously proving that ad wrong by being the party of optimism, hope, a vision for the future.”







McEnany said she liked the response of former President Donald Trump following the release of the Biden re-election ad. She paraphrased him: “He said: Look, for 24 months, you’ve not gotten a pay raise, real median income has gone down in this country.”

President Donald J. Trump Releases Web Video Addressing Joe Biden’s Announcement pic.twitter.com/MVPLIhdx24 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 25, 2023

She also cited a comment by Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who said in a tweet Tuesday that Biden is “targeting our religious liberties, leaving our border wide open, & wasting trillions of dollars we don’t have.”

“We need a president who will restore hope, create opportunity, & protect America,” said the senator, whom The New York Times recently described as an “all-but-declared” candidate for the GOP nomination in 2024.

We need a president who will restore hope, create opportunity, & protect America. I have faith in America, & it’s about time the president did too. — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) April 25, 2023

McEnany commented: “That kind of choice … and unifying vision needs to be the unilateral voice of the Republican party.”

Her statements reflected the intelligence, passion and clearness of thought she regularly brought to the White House press podium.

Coupled with the deep strategic thinking of Gingrinch and the in-the-trenches insights of Trump and Scott, it makes for a winning vision for the GOP in next year’s elections.

And it’s reminiscent of a name not mentioned, a person who reflected that positive, constructive outlook that turned a nation suffering from malaise and reversals foreign and domestic into one that could regain its self-respect.

For Republicans — and all Americans — who have forgotten or are too young to remember, the name was that of Ronald Reagan.

