Kayleigh McEnany Reveals the Only Thing That Can Stop Biden from 2024 Campaign - And It's a Catch-22

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany believes President Joe Biden will run for re-election in 2024 because he’s too stubborn to listen to aides who might advise him not to.

However, the White House press secretary to former President Donald Trump said one thing could stop Biden from running again — the escalation of congressional investigations into his son, Hunter Biden.

McEnany made the remarks during an interview Tuesday on Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

“Does he look like he could campaign for the presidency again?” Watters asked.

“No, he doesn’t,” McEnany replied. “But he will.”

“The Five” co-host said “look at the episodes in his life” where he defied the advice of his handlers and other experts, such as his botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

McEnany added that Biden was advised to not repeat the lie that he had been been a staunch civil rights activist in the 1960s. But he did so as recently as January, when he bragged about being arrested during a 1960s civil rights march while addressing students of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, two historically black colleges.

“He is so stubborn. … He’s stubborn, so he will run again, but no, he’s clearly not capable,” she said.

Watters raised the possibility of a congressional investigation into the Biden family’s dubious business dealings with communist China and Ukraine when Joe Biden was vice president.

“What if these investigations into the Biden family heat up in the House and the Senate and they put out there all of these suspicious transactions and banking records and show that he was taking money from the ChiComs right under Barack Hussein Obama’s nose?” Watters said. “How’s he going to say, ‘Yeah, I’m running for president again’?”

McEnany said, “That is the only thing that can stop him. The singular thing is his family.”

“If the House investigations ramp up and Hunter Biden comes to the forefront — and we know there’s so much there, we’ve only scratched the surface — the interests of his family are the only thing that could get him to step aside, I think,” she said.

However, McEnany pointed out that Biden would lose the power to pardon his son if he were no longer president, so that might incentivize him to run again.

Biden’s approval ratings are dismal, even with the corporate media downplaying the terrifying crime waves, border invasions and historic inflation that have become the hallmarks of his dumpster-fire presidency.

According to a Gallup poll released on Tuesday, only 40 percent of Americans approve of the job the president is doing — a 4-point drop since August.







In fact, Biden’s approval rating during his seventh quarter in office is below that of Trump at the same point in his presidency.

“[Jimmy] Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and Trump all averaged 41% or 42% approval during their seventh quarter, while Barack Obama’s 45% average during that time was slightly higher,” Gallup said.

Biden’s unfavorability rating among voters is likely to be a liability for Democrats in the forthcoming midterm elections, the report said.

“Americans’ evaluations of the job Biden is doing as president continue to be more negative than positive, as they have for over a year now,” Gallup said.

“Given the relationship between low job approval ratings and midterm election outcomes, Biden’s unpopularity is likely to be a drag on his fellow Democrats’ chances in this fall’s voting.”

