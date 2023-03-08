Kayleigh McEnany Shares Pic of Accessory She Bought for Her Baby - Fans Are Laughing at Package Caption

Kayleigh McEnany has had some challenging assignments.

A Harvard Law School grad, author and co-host of Fox News’ “Outnumbered,” she also famously served as White House press secretary to former President Donald Trump.

But all that might pale in comparison to her newest undertaking: In December, she became a mother to Nash, a sweet little baby boy.

And we all know what that means: Hugs and kisses. Giggles and coos. Endless photos and videos. All bundled up with sleep deprivation … and diapers.

So. Many. Diapers.

Since this is McEnany’s second child, it’s obviously not her first diaper rodeo.

But her first child, Blake, born in 2019, is a girl.

And despite everything the liberals have tried to tell us, McEnany has living proof of the timeless truth that — gasp — boys are different than girls.

Especially when it comes to what takes place on the changing table.

Not to worry, though. In a recent Twitter post, McEnany showed off her new secret weapon against those sudden scattered showers that so often seem to erupt when a male infant’s diaper is removed:

Behold the Pee-pee Teepee.

“A must-have diapering accessory for newborn boys,” promises the product’s website. “[W]himsy baby shower gift with guaranteed giggles!

“Terry lined cotton flannel for absorbency,” it goes on. “Cone shaped to fit between baby’s thighs.”

That’s right. It’s a special gadget to cover a baby boy’s — um — baby-boy parts during that critical time lag between “old diaper off” and “new diaper on.”

“Never thought I would be a proud owner of ‘Pee-pee Teepees,’ but such is life with a newborn son!” McEnany tweeted.

Never thought I would be a proud owner of “Pee-pee Teepees,” but such is life with a newborn son! Check out the caption… 😂 👶🏼 pic.twitter.com/lInFxgbfhu — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 7, 2023

“Check out the caption,” she advised, with emojis of a baby and a smiley face crying with laughter.

“For the sprinkling wee-wee,” the package description reads. And also, “Pour less p’tits pipis-surprise,” because everything sounds better in French.

McEnany’s Twitter followers were tickled pink … or, rather, blue.

“lol, parents of sons can all relate … Memories,” Karen Earl wrote.

lol, parents of sons can all relate…. Memories ♥️ — Karen Earl (@KarenEa67825845) March 7, 2023

“I always buy these for presents,” Marti McFly commented.

I always buy these for presents. — Marti McFly (@3everfairies) March 7, 2023



“Oh my gosh, that’s adorable!” another follower wrote.

Oh my gosh, that’s adorable!!! 😂 — Old Goat Tie Dye (@OldGoatTieDye) March 7, 2023



Of course, there are other, somewhat simpler, solutions to the problem. “I always kept an extra diaper on the changing table open and flat so I could throw it down if the water hose came on,” JD Terry advised.

I always kept an extra diaper on the changing table open and flat so I could throw it down if the water hose came on 😂 — JD Terry (@jdterry77) March 7, 2023



But most followers were just happy to cheer on McEnany in her latest parenting endeavor.

“Congratulations to the new mother,” another Twitter user wrote. “You’re the best.”

