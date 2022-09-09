Parler Share
News

Keep This Family in Your Prayers - Ex-Convict Kills Boy Just Hours After Parole Release

 By Ole Braatelien  September 8, 2022 at 5:54pm
A 14-year-old boy was killed in Galveston, Texas, last Friday, by an allegedly drunk driver.

Mason Nelson was riding in a Jeep with three other teenagers and one adult when 28-year-old Keith Brazier slammed into them at around 6 p.m. Brazier was driving a white Toyota SUV, according to the New York Post.

Police suspect that Brazier was drunk when he crashed into the Jeep, killing Nelson and critically injuring two of the passengers. A passenger in Brazier’s SUV was also injured.

“I mean there was no skid. It was just like boom. Nobody had a chance to stop,” Denise Garrett said, a resident who lives where the accident occurred, KRIV reported.

Brazier survived and police arrested him on a murder charge; his bail is set at $500,000, according to New York Post.

Before killing Nelson, Brazier had been released from prison just hours prior; he was on parole from the third conviction. According to KRIV, he was convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2016, 2018 and 2021.

“Don’t give them third and fourth chances,” Garrett said. “That’s what I think is the problem, giving people chances to go out there and do it again and this happens. And who pays for it? Some innocent child.”

Nelson was a freshman at Ball High School and had just left baseball practice before the accident happened, according to the Post.

Do you think the drunk driver should get a life sentence?

A candlelight vigil was held for him on Tuesday.

According to KHOU, Nelson was being raised by his dad.

“I have learned so much about that kid since Friday night,” Reid Nelson, Mason’s father, said at the vigil, according to KTRK-TV. “He was my best friend, but I had no idea just how awesome he was.”

Friends of Mason said he enjoyed baseball, was funny and was passionate about his faith, the Post reported.

