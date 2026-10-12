Keep Paying Up to 27% - Or Take Two Minutes to Check If You Qualify for 0%

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Here’s a number worth sitting with for a second: $899 billion.

That’s how much Americans ran through 0% Intro APR credit cards in a year, according to the federal government’s own data. Nearly a trillion dollars in purchases and balance transfers made without paying a single cent in interest.

These weren’t financial geniuses. They weren’t people with some secret inside knowledge. They were regular people who saw a straightforward offer, took two minutes to apply, and stopped handing their money to a bank charging them up to 27% to carry a balance.

That’s it. That’s the whole secret.

And right now, you have one last shot to do the same thing.

Up to 21 months at 0% APR. No annual fee. Check your eligibility without it touching your credit score. Apply in minutes. If you’re approved, initiate a balance transfer today and stop the interest clock before your next statement closes.

But this offer has a window — and that window is closing.

The enrollment period on promotional APR offers is real, it is finite, and when it ends, the 0% rate goes with it. The next chance to lock in terms like these could be months away. Meanwhile, the interest keeps running.

You’ve read about this before. You know what’s at stake.

Or don’t — and explain to yourself next month why you’re still paying up to 27% interest on money you already owe.

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