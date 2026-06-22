Before Keir Starmer Can Announce His Own Resignation, Trump Beats Him to It

It appears that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was not even able to be the first to announce his own resignation – President Donald Trump beat him to it.

“Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom,” Trump posted Sunday on Truth Social.

“He failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!)… I wish him well!”

Well-known British newsman Piers Morgan called Trump’s post “the final humiliation” for Starmer, according to The Washington Post.

The Post noted that Trump was not in touch with Starmer over the weekend, but said Trump appeared to be on target.

A senior Labour Party MP the Post did not name said party members were “being briefed that [Starmer] will step down tomorrow and that he realizes his position is untenable.”

The source said Starmer is aware he “no longer has the confidence” of his peers and that it has become “only right that he now steps aside.”

Although Starmer did not fire off a reply to Trump, Peter Kyle, a Starmer ally in the prime minister’s Cabinet, did not project strength as he discussed Starmer’s future with the BBC.

Starmer, Kyle said, was “taking the time to think through what the political realities are today, compared to last week and the week before.”

He said that that “every decision he makes today” about the future of the Labor Party would be focused on “what’s in the best interests of the country”.

Kyle said he would not “be delusional that there is no process” and “no forces at work” challenging Starmer, whose political future began looking dark after Labour rival Andy Burnham was the Makerfield by-election last week.

Multiple Labour Party officials and legislators have urged Starmer to lay out a timetable for his departure.

Jess Phillips, among four ministers who quit when the tide of election results began to go against Starmer in May, said, “It feels like we’ve come to the end of the road.”

Britain needs a change “sooner rather than later,” Labour MP Justin Madders said, according to Sky News.

He said it is reasonable that Starmer takes time to think.

“I think it’s clear to me though from the briefings we’ve been getting from cabinet ministers, from the lack of certainty and punch from the statements we’ve been getting from Number 10, that he is seeing that his political authority is draining away and that it is time to move on,” Madders said.

He added that “it’s probably better for the country” if there was a “new leader in place sooner rather than later.”

“But I wonder whether, given all the indicators are that Andy Burnham would win any contest, whether other candidates feel it might be in the public’s interest and the country’s interest to accept that outcome before we spend several months on our leadership contest which might be rather a distraction from running the country,” he said.

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