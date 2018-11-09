Keith Ellison Resigns from DNC

After an electoral victory this week made him Minnesota’s next attorney general, Rep. Keith Ellison announced his resignation from his deputy chairmanship of the Democratic National Committee.

Ellison, the first Muslim to be elected as a U.S. congressman, had held the post in the DNC since last year.

Current chairman Tom Perez, who ran against Ellison for the leadership position, posted a statement from the attorney general-elect announcing his decision.

As Politico’s Jake Sherman tweeted, Perez emailed the statement “saying Keith Ellison has stepped down from DNC to focus on his new job as atty gen of Minnesota.”

Acknowledging that he accepted the resignation, Perez wrote that Ellison’s “decision means Minnesotans will have a full-time champion fighting for affordable health care, a fair economy, and opportunity for all.”

He recognized the outgoing deputy chair for the “tireless service” that has enabled the DNC “to make substantial progress in rebuilding our party and rebuilding our trust with our grassroots.”

Going forward, Perez wrote that he looks forward to seeing Ellison “fight day in and day out for the people of Minnesota” from his new position as the state’s attorney general.

As The Hill reported, Ellison celebrated his victory over Republican rival Doug Wardlow, which came amid allegations from a former girlfriend that he had been physically abusive.

He has denied Karen Monahan’s allegations.

Minnesota’s Democratic Farmer Labor Party launched a probe earlier this year into the claims and investigators were unable to confirm the alleged abuse had occurred.

In a speech to supporters after the ballots had been counted, he acknowledged that it had been a “tough race,” going on to thank the state party and Minnesota voters for aiding in his victory.

“I want to tell you that we have a wonderful party,” he said. “We have a party based on values of love, respect, transparency, accountability, basic ideas all wrapped up in the simple idea that everybody counts and everybody matters.”

After thanking family, friends and groups including organized labor, he looked to the future in describing goals for his new position.

“With your help, with God’s help, we persevered,” Ellison said. “And tonight I want to thank you for your support. We won this race.”

Going forward, he vowed to fight to “protect the rights of everyone” and “lift people up so that they can afford the lives they want to live.”

