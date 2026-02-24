Share
Former sports broadcaster Keith Olbermann, left, heaped scorn on the USA men's hockey team for accepting President Donald Trump's invitation. (Jean Catuffe / Getty Images; Brad Barket / Getty Images)

Keith Olbermann Calls U.S. Men's Hockey Team 'Scumbag Misogynists' After Gold Medal Triumph

 By Joe Saunders  February 24, 2026 at 10:34am
Leave it to Keith Olbermann to try to pour cold water on ice hockey gold.

The former ESPN and MSNBC host, who has made left-wing politics his full-time job, went on a social media rant Monday in the afterglow of the U.S. men’s hockey team winning the Olympic gold medal Sunday.

But the social media reaction was scorching.

Olbermann was reacting to news that at least some of the men’s hockey team had accepted President Donald Trump’s invitation to attend Tuesday’s State of the Union address at the Capitol.

The U.S. women’s hockey team, which won the gold medal Thursday, turned down Trump’s invitation Monday, citing “previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games.”

“They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment,” a team representative said.

That might sound polite enough to most people. But to Olbermann, it apparently represented a flaming middle finger flung right at Trump and the Trump White House.

And the fact that the men’s hockey team declined to follow suit is just evidence, as Olbermann sees it, of rampant misogyny among the men’s team.

“It’s official: US Gold Winning Olympic Hockey team declined invitation to be political props for Trump at the SOTU tomorrow,” Olbermann wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

“The women, that is.

“The men are still too stupid, self-absorbed and misogynistic to realize that going, will stick to them permanently.”

In another post, Olbermann called the men’s team “self-absorbed scumbag misogynists.”

As the reaction comments showed, the posts weren’t popular.

Here’s a fair sampling:

The State of the Union is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

Look for Trump’s introduction of the team and the standing ovation that’s likely to come — from both sides of the political aisle.

