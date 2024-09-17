Keith Olbermann Gets Brutal Reality Check from Hall of Fame QB After Former Commentator Attacks Patriotic Post

One of the angriest men in the world has once again revealed the hatred that motivates him.

Tuesday on the social media platform X, deranged liberal Keith Olbermann, a former ESPN sportscaster whose multiple stints across various networks have almost uniformly ended in acrimony, took needless personal shots at NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre, prompting a reply in-kind from the longtime superstar quarterback who spent most of his career with the Green Bay Packers.

On Monday, Favre posted something patriotic — a mortal sin to a leftist lunatic like Olbermann.

“If you’re born in the USA or an American citizen and you put other countries above us, then that’s unpatriotic. That’s it,” Favre tweeted.

Favre, who entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016, wrote nothing that any American should find controversial. He merely insisted that Americans should put America first.

References to putting America first, however, undoubtedly trigger the former sportscaster.

Olbermann, who has made no secret of his loathing for former President Donald Trump, probably read Favre’s tweet as a commentary on open borders and the nation’s current immigration crisis.

Thus, the former sportscaster interpreted a political disagreement as a license to attack Favre on personal grounds.

“Hey are your CTE checkups up to date? How’d your bank account audit?” Olbermann wrote.

Hey are your CTE checkups up to date? How’d your bank account audit? — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 17, 2024

CTE, which stands for Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, affects people who have suffered traumatic brain injuries, for instance from repeated concussions.

In a 2022 interview, Favre estimated that he experienced more than 1,000 concussions during his playing career, according to CBS Sports.

As for the reference to a bank account audit, in recent years the former quarterback has found himself at or near the center of a scandal involving the misuse of federal welfare funds in the state of Mississippi.

In fact, according to the Mississippi Free Press, by the end of July Favre remained one of the few prominent figures in that scandal whom federal prosecutors had not yet charged with a crime.

So Favre made a simple pro-America comment, and Olbermann replied with snarky questions about brain trauma and a legal ordeal?

That sounds about right for a hate-filled liberal.

In any event, Favre responded with his own reference to Olbermann’s well-documented woes.

“I played football for a few years … I made a statement being pro-American … Didn’t you cover football for a year or two? … What happened to that?” the former quarterback wrote.

I played football for a few years…I made a statement being pro-American… Didn’t you cover football for a year or two?…What happened to that? https://t.co/VAY1uIBvAW — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) September 17, 2024

According to Vanity Fair, the former sportscaster’s relatively amicable departure from ESPN in 2015 constituted an exception in the career of the “legendarily contentious” Olbermann.

In fact, the outlet counted five earlier network departures marked by a “series of off-camera dustups between Olbermann and the powers that be.”

Those networks included MSNBC (twice), Fox Sports Net, Current TV and an earlier stint with ESPN.

In 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Olbermann again left ESPN — again, amicably — to pursue his current career as a YouTube podcaster and spewer of hate-filled leftist bile.

Saturday on X, for instance, Olbermann picked a fight with women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines.

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

“Mediocre swimmer, sufferer of delusions of grandeur, and future sh**ty parent @riley_gaines decides she’s in charge of the personal decisions of all children everywhere,” Olbermann wrote in response to news that Gaines opposes government agents making decisions about children’s professed gender identities and then shielding those decisions from the parents.

Mediocre swimmer, sufferer of delusions of grandeur, and future shitty parent @riley_gaines decides she’s in charge of the personal decisions of all children everywhere — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 14, 2024

Gaines then fired off a hilarious reply to the liberal lunatic.

“When Tim Walz says men use tampons, he’s explicitly referring to Keith Olbermann,” she tweeted.

When Tim Walz says men use tampons, he’s explicitly referring to Keith Olbermann https://t.co/uPuhzBZlbL — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 14, 2024

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, Vice President Kamala Harris’s current running mate, signed a state bill that mandated free “access to menstrual products” for “all menstruating students in restrooms regularly used by students in grades 4 to 12.”

“Menstruating students,” in the language of the bill, could mean girls or boys. Hence Gaines’s reference to men using tampons.

In sum, Gaines dealt with the hate-filled Olbermann the same way Favre did: by meeting personal attacks tit for tat.

At this point, there is no other way to treat a deranged liberal.

