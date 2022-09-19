Has anyone checked in on former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann recently to see if he’s OK?

I mean this in a relative sense, of course; Olbermann is never particularly OK, even when things are going well for him. From the sound of his Twitter account, however, things aren’t exactly going peachy.

In a bad-viral tweet criticizing Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move to fly illegal immigrants from his state to tiny Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, Olbermann accused the governor of “human trafficking” and “kidnapping.”

On Friday, Gov. DeSantis announced at a media briefing that two planeloads of migrants had flown to the island on Wednesday; he noted the migrants had boarded the planes voluntarily, hitting back at media accusations the governor was misleading the illegal immigrants.

“I mean, these are voluntary transportations that they’re signing up for, but they’re given a good ride, they’re given everything, and that’s a humane thing to do,” he said, according to the Daily Caller.

“What’s not humane is what [President Joe] Biden is doing. He’s given a false promise, the border’s open, luring people to come here for political purposes and then basically cutting these people loose and leaving them high and dry.

“What he should say is our border is not open, there are ways to apply to this country but just simply barreling across the border is not one of them, and I think you can trace all of this back to him coming to office and reversing President Trump’s policies.”

But, no. According to Olbermann, DeSantis was a federal criminal.

“A reminder that what @GovRonDeSantis did wasn’t a ‘stunt,'” Olbermann tweeted.

“It was kidnapping, and Human Trafficking. These are federal crimes. The sentence is five years – per victim.”

A reminder that what @GovRonDeSantis did wasn’t a “stunt.” It was kidnapping, and Human Trafficking. These are federal crimes. The sentence is five years – per victim. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 16, 2022

Sadly, Olbermann isn’t alone in this delusion, however.

Daniel Uhlfelder, a blue-checkmark liberal activist lawyer, also believes DeSantis is going to be brought down for running a kidnapping scheme — all because he provided flights for illegal immigrants to a hideaway for rich liberals.

“IMPORTANT: If you or anyone you know has information related to Ron DeSantis’s kidnapping syndicate it is pivotal for you to continue to reach out to me,” he tweeted Friday. “We are vetting all tips as they come in as quickly as possible.”

IMPORTANT: If you or anyone you know has information related to Ron DeSantis’s kidnapping syndicate it is pivotal for you to continue to reach out to me. We are vetting all tips as they come in as quickly as possible. — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) September 16, 2022

Charlie Crist, DeSantis’ Democratic opponent this fall, also echoed the “kidnapping” nonsense.

What they’re saying about Ron DeSantis: “Sadistic.” “Cruel.” “Inhumane.” “Criminal.” “Human trafficking.” “Kidnapping.” All in a day’s work for Ron. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) September 17, 2022

Except none of this was kidnapping. Documents obtained by the Daily Caller confirmed the migrants were notified where they were going, were asked numerous times if they wanted to go and were given information on employment opportunities and community resources, including public assistance programs.

“They were given rolling backpacks, food, snacks throughout, clothing, necessities like toothbrush, toiletries, etc.,” a source told the Daily Caller. “This is what was in the packet given to every migrant.”

And, after all, Martha’s Vineyard is in a sanctuary state. One would think they would be more welcoming to the illegal immigrants they’re inviting into the country.

“States like Massachusetts, New York and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden administration’s open border policies,” DeSantis spokeswoman Taryn Fenske said.

So, no, Mr. Olbermann: There was no kidnapping involved. The only thing that’s happened is that the residents of Martha’s Vineyard got a taste of reality.

