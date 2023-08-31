Share
Commentary
Sports
Keith Olbermann, left, posted on X, attacking Riley Gaines, right, for her speaking out against having transgender athletes compete in women's sports. Many on X began mocking Olbermann.
Commentary
Keith Olbermann, left, posted on X, attacking Riley Gaines, right, for her speaking out against having transgender athletes compete in women's sports. Many on X began mocking Olbermann. (Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images ; Darren Abate / AP)

Keith Olbermann Picks the Wrong Fight with Riley Gaines and Pays the Price

 By Johnathan Jones  August 31, 2023 at 10:29am
Share

Former ESPN and MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann tried to insult prolific former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines for not being able to compete against stronger and faster “trans women” and got brutalized online over it.

Olbermann went from having a chair on “SportsCenter” back when ESPN was watchable and covered sports to telling Gaines, a decorated female swimmer, that she “sucked” because she opposes naked men in women’s locker rooms and competing against them in the field of play.

What a hill to die on.

A back-and-forth between the two started on X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday night after Olbermann responded to a comment Gaines had made on another post.

Gaines took on Democratic Nebraska state Sen. Megan Hunt for advocating for the disappearance of sacred women’s spaces (which in 2023 is somehow a feminist stance).

Trending:
Tucker Carlson Warns We Are Speeding Toward the Assassination of Trump

Republican Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen established a so-called “Bill of Rights” for women into law by executive order and was succinct in his comments about it.

“It is common sense that men do not belong in women’s only spaces,” Pillen said. “As governor, it is my duty to protect our kids and women’s athletics, which means providing single-sex spaces for women’s sports, bathrooms, and changing rooms.”

Hunt lost her mind over the executive order, and Gaines rubbed salt into her wounds.

Should women’s sports be limited to women?

“Defining woman = ridiculous to state senator Megan Hunt,” Gaines tweeted. She included three clown emojis and asked Nebraskans to remember Hunt’s stance on the issue during her next election.

A triggered Olbermann then involved himself by insulting Gaines’ athletic abilities.

“Can you just address the reality and move past it? You sucked at swimming. That’s why you lost,” the brain-dead leftist tweeted.

Related:
High School Girls Left Shocked After Male Coach Who Says He's a Woman Enters Locker Room, Bathroom: Report

Gaines’ career accomplishments speak for themselves, but Olbermann was apparently referring to her tying Lia Thomas, a man, for fifth place in the women’s 200-meter NCAA championship last year.

The response ratio was brutal for Olbermann, who spends his days trolling people on social media since he can no longer get or keep high-profile jobs.

Gaines fired back at him:

Others also piled on:

Olbermann, as Clay Travis pointed out, was at one point a respected sportscaster.

On an August evening in 2023, the rabid leftist attacked a woman who is leading the charge in protecting women’s sports -– dying on a bizarre hill that in the height of his fame would have seemed unconscionable.

Liberalism, at its core, truly is a degenerative mental illness.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Newly-Appointed Elementary Principal is Drag Queen with Seriously Alarming Arrest Record: Report
Mother Scores Massive Legal Win After School 'Socially Transitioned' Her Daughter Behind Her Back
Alex Murdaugh Convicted on 2 Charges After Prison Catches Killer's Call for Fox News
T-Mobile Pays the Price for Offering Cheap Phone Plans, Cuts 5,000 Jobs
Keith Olbermann Picks the Wrong Fight with Riley Gaines and Pays the Price
See more...

Conversation