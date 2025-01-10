Keith Olbermann Sinks to a New Low, Says Conservatives Suffering in Wildfire Disaster are Not 'Human'

No matter what tragedy plagues our existence, Keith Olbermann is the last person who needs to give his two cents.

The former correspondent for networks like CNN and ESPN did just that on Wednesday, posting to social media platform X on the California wildfires and how they’ve impacted conservatives in that state.

He didn’t just blast those on the other end of the political spectrum, he outright stated they were not “human.”

Olbermann was responding to host of “Last Week on X” Angela Belcamino who screenshotted a post by University of Missouri Professor Karen Piper who relished in actor James Woods losing his home.

Belcamino put out a call to “Be better,” seeing Piper’s despicable post as something that shouldn’t be the norm when people are having their lives destroyed.

Olbermann couldn’t resist chiming in.

This is the attitude that lost the election. They will not compromise they will not convert they will not be human. They must be defeated – and any chance to bruise or batter them psychologically must be exploited — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 8, 2025

As Woods is an outspoken conservative and Olbermann a foaming-at-the-mouth leftist, he felt compelled to consider Belcamino’s position in light of the November election.

“This is the attitude that lost the election,” he replied. “They [conservatives] will not compromise they will not convert they will not be human,” before ending his post saying, “They must be defeated – and any chance to bruise or batter them psychologically must be exploited.”

He then took aim at Woods by name in a post that felt dangerously close to libel.

Especially James Woods, who is a despicable human being, especially to women. There’s a reason he was cast as Roy Cohn — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 8, 2025

Clearly loving that Woods lost his home, Olbermann proceeded to take a swipe at his acting career for Woods’ role in the 1992 film “Citizen Cohn” where Woods played Roy Cohn, chief counsel to former Wisconsin Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy.

Olbermann is known for consistently giving his slimy political take on X but seizing the moment when so many people who politically disagree with him see their lives in ruin is a new low.

This is, simply put, truly evil of him.

In his warped reality, one can imagine Olbermann sees himself as the torchbearer of all that is good and right in this world.

In that world, he sees his incessant X posting a way to drop the hammer of justice on wrongdoers.

Olbermann keeps himself suspended in this fantasy while the rest of the world sees him as another pretentious leftist sitting safely in the comfort of his home, hoping he will never have to answer for any of this nonsense.

Despite Olbermann’s vile remarks, nobody should wish this on him or his loved ones. We can only hope he would turn a new leaf and see how insane this all really sounds.

(Keep hoping.)

