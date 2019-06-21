Kelli Ward: Trump’s Victories Are Stacking Up in Arizona

Following President Donalds Trump’s official launch of his 2020 campaign in Orlando, now is a good time for Americans to reflect on just how far we’ve come since he was elected in 2016.

After eight years of stagnation under President Obama and Vice President Biden, America desperately needed a new direction. Our nation’s economy was dragging, health care costs were skyrocketing, prisons were overflowing, our immigration system was crumbling and the rule of law was not respected.

Then-candidate Trump made a lot of promises about how he would combat these issues, and he has not disappointed in following through on those promises in the years since.

Since his election, Arizona has added 170,600 jobs, including 13,800 manufacturing jobs, and has seen its unemployment rate drop from 5.2 percent to 4.9 percent. More than 868,000 Arizonans have come off food stamps. Then there’s the USMCA, a trade deal which will bring an additional $68.2 billion into the U.S. economy and 176,000 new jobs to our nation. With today’s roaring economy, Arizona’s economic outlook is incredibly strong.

In addressing our border crisis, the president has made it clear that we will no longer turn a blind eye to the influx of drugs and criminals into our country. Trump is fulfilling his promise to build a border wall, crack down on illegal immigration, and modernize and reform our broken system.

With more than 500,000 apprehensions of migrants at the border so far this fiscal year (the largest yearly total in a decade), action is long overdue to solve this crisis. Thankfully, Trump is prioritizing the problem despite many 2020 Democrats refusing to recognize the seriousness of this emergency.

When it comes to health care, Democrats have continually led us down the wrong road. Thanks to Obama and Biden’s broken health care agenda, premiums in the Grand Canyon State increased by an alarming 190 percent, or about $400 a person. That $400 could have helped a family feed their children, repair their car or pay their bills.

If Democrats have their way in 2020, it will only get worse. Government-run health care — a plan championed by socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders and much of the 2020 Democrat field of presidential candidates — wouldn’t just increase premiums and cost taxpayers $32 trillion but would also kick 3,471,500 Arizonans off of their health insurance plan.

Trump has brought back the rule of law, with 122 new Article III judges, two Supreme Court justices, 41 Circuit Court judges, and 69 District Court judges confirmed since taking office.

In Arizona, Trump appointed Bridget Bade to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, along with Dominic Lanza, Susan Brnovich, Michael Liburdi, to District Courts. Under his watch, our judicial system is full of brilliant jurists who respect the Constitution instead of legislating from the bench.

Criminal justice reform has been another priority for the president. Home to over 62,000 prisoners, including approximately 4,600 in federal prisons, Arizonans benefit from reforms to our criminal justice system.

Under Trump’s FIRST STEP Act, these individuals get a second chance at life. This was the most meaningful criminal justice reform in a generation, which will improve our broken system and prepare inmates for re-entry into society.

With the 2020 presidential election on the horizon, it’s critical to rally in support of a safe, strong and proud America. With Donald Trump in the White House, the results are nothing short of phenomenal.

In 2016, Trump’s victory in Arizona helped to propel him to the White House to get to work.

With Arizona’s help, we’re ready to re-elect President Trump to another four years and see him secure many more victories for all Americans.

Dr. Kelli Ward is a family physician, two-term Arizona state senator and the chairman of the Republican Party of Arizona. Foller her on Twitter: @KelliWardAZ.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

