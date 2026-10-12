Kelly Clarkson Accused of Being a 'Bully' as She Wages Public War Against a Store She Says Insulted Her

After offering the social media universe an example of what happens when the famous fulminate over not being fawned over, singer Kelly Clarkson is being scolded for her frantic fusillade against a small shop.

The social media tempest began after Clarkson visited a store called Art of Play and did not emerge satisfied.

“Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” Clarkson posted Saturday in her initial salvo.

“Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out,” she wrote.

Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me. Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out 👎 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 10, 2026

As the fury escalated, some called her out.

Do you think Kelly Clarkson's reaction was an overreaction? Yes, she took it too far No, she was right to voice her concerns Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, she took it too far 86% (36 votes) No, she was right to voice her concerns 14% (6 votes)

“She wanted to buy something that wasn’t for sale. And posted to millions a story of victimhood when her money and or status couldn’t persuade them. Called it,” Greg Gutfeld posted on X.

She wanted to buy something that wasn’t for sale. And posted to millions a story of victimhood when her money and or status couldn’t persuade them. Called it. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) October 11, 2026

“You’re a bully. That’s the observation,” a poster using the name Batman AZ wrote on X.

“What’s worse is you lack awareness of how you’re a bully. You filtered a situation through a self inflicted victim mentality and then blamed them when it didn’t go your way. I repeat. You’re a bully attempting to appear like a victim which is what bullies do. Who cares what they did. It’s how you responded that exposed it all. Exposed you,” the post said.

You’re a bully. That’s the observation. What’s worse is you lack awareness of how you’re a bully. You filtered a situation through a self inflicted victim mentality and then blamed them when it didn’t go your way. I repeat. You’re a bully attempting to appear like a victim which is what bullies do. Who cares what they did. It’s how you responded that exposed it all. Exposed you. — BatmanAZ (@FreedomAZ0704) October 12, 2026

The shop tried to calm the waters

“We’d like to clarify some additional details about Kelly Clarkson’s visit to our Curiosity Shop on Saturday,” Art of Play posted on Instagram.

“During the 5 minutes she spent in the store, she inquired about our mechanical bird puppet named Molly. We explained that while Molly is permanently attached to the wall and serves as a de facto mascot for our shop, a nearly identical automaton is owned by the creator of the machines, a brilliant artist named Bliss Kolb who lives in Seattle. He told us he would be willing to part with Molly’s twin for $15,000. We explained all of this to Kelly Clarkson,” the post said.

“We also offered to show her a different singing bird automaton, made by a traditional clockmaking shop in Germany, that she could have taken home with her that day. It costs about $2,000. She did not stick around long enough to see it,” the shop wrote.

“We’ve reached out to Kelly directly to try and clear the air. We really do wish her the best and hope that someday we can all laugh about this misunderstanding,” the shop wrote.

In a post on X, Clarkson did not appear ready to chuckle.

“Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale. That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with,” she wrote.

She then sought to take a wrecking ball to the shop’s story, writing, “so the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen as you elevator eyed me saying in a condescending tone ‘yes, it’s for sale but it costs 15,000 dollars so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you I can.’ That all never happened and now it’s not for sale,” she wrote.

“Okay, cool. So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar. Got it,” she wrote.

Clarkson also fired back at her critics.

“And by the way, I obviously support small businesses because I was literally at a small business trying to purchase things. I love small businesses and know they are important and I always support them, but you don’t get a free pass to treat people less than in your store just because you are a small business. It’s not that hard to be kind. I never blast people but you my friend were an exception. Your store is really cool. Unfortunately, you aren’t,” she wrote.

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