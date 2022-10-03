Kellyanne Conway: Dems Want 2022 Midterms to Be About Three Issues Americans Don't Care About

If the November midterm elections were held on Jan. 7, 2021 — amid 85-degree temperatures in Minneapolis in the middle of winter and Republicans codifying “The Handmaid’s Tale” in states across America — perhaps the Democratic Party would have a field day.

That’s not how it works, however. And that’s why, according to former White House adviser and Donald Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, the left is going to get wiped out at the polls next month.

Conway appeared Friday on Fox News Radio to talk about the issues plaguing America — and how the party in power is focusing on none of them.

Instead, she said, they were focused on three things — none of which Americans cared about.

“The Democrats want the entire election to be about abortion, climate and Jan. 6,” Conway said on “The Brian Kilmeade Show.”

“They wake up every morning and their calendar says Jan. 6, 2021,” she said.

Conway described it as “a very dark day in our nation’s history, a terrible day” — but one that’s taken on undue focus.

“If somebody broke the law, arrest them, prosecute them, let them know what their fate is, and let’s get going here,” she said. “But every single day on [Democrats’] calendars is Jan. 6, 2021.”

She might also concede every day is also June 24, 2022. That’s the day the U.S. Supreme Court decided the invented constitutional right to an abortion under Roe v. Wade was just that: invented.

Now, the Democrats want to codify the right to kill an unborn child into federal law — and they’ve made that another one of their chief midterm issues, despite the fact Roe v. Wade getting overturned hasn’t gotten them the traction they might have imagined.

Joining abortion and Jan. 6 in the triumvirate of Democrat midterm issues is climate change spending — likely that’s because it’s their one major political win so far this year, passed under the dubious title of the “Inflation Reduction Act.” Now they want more of it.

The problem is, as Conway noted, none of these issues is considered pressing to American voters. With inflation, crime, a crumbling education system and a drug crisis, the country has mostly moved on from the Capitol incursion and isn’t interested in the other stuff, either.

“Every day on my calendar is Oct. 6, Nov. 6, Dec. 6. The rent is due, the car payment is due, the tuition payment is due, the mortgage payment is due and I can’t do it,” Conway said.

“People are white-knuckled and worried about paying their utility bills, their insurance bills,” she continued. “The gas and grocery conversation is an important one, but it’s a six-month-old example. Now people are looking at this winter with great trepidation.”

Conway called voters’ concerns heading into the midterms “the most straightforward, uncomplicated issue set going into a midterm election I’ve ever seen.”

“I’ve been doing this for decades,” she said. “It’s very straightforward. The Democrats want it to be about abortion. That’s important to many voters, but it’s nowhere near inflation, economy, crime and even education.”

The relevant portion of the interview begins at 6:20:



In a previous appearance on Fox News in June, Conway made similar remarks about what the election will boil down to — and it’s the same thing that led to the “Republican Revolution” in 1994.

“In 1994, crime and the economy were the two most important issues going into the big Republican sweep that year and the Contract with America with Newt Gingrich. We’re seeing that again now,” she said.

According to a Pew Research poll conducted in August, the economy was the No. 1 issue by far, with 77 percent of registered voters calling it very important.

Crime was third at 60 percent, right after gun policy at 62 percent. Abortion was eighth at 56 percent, and climate change was 13th at 40 percent.

These numbers don’t look good for Democrats at all — so they’ve tried to wallpaper things over with Jan. 6 and the amorphous “threat to democracy” that “MAGA Republicans” pose.

President Joe Biden’s initial fear-mongering on that count may have brought some Americans back to Jan. 6, 2021, very briefly — but the novelty soon wore off and the bedrock realities of life under the Biden administration remained.

The Democrats want America to care deeply about three things that mean nothing to them and ignore everything that affects them.

Yes, Jan. 6, 2021, was a very dark day for our country. We’ve seen plenty of other dark days since, however, all brought to us courtesy of Biden and the Democrats.

All the liberal wishing in the world won’t make Nov. 8, 2022 — Election Day — any other day on the calendar than it actually is.

