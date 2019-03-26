White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters at the White House on Monday that former FBI Director James Comey “should go get a lawyer,” because his “leaks and accusations” prompted the Russia investigation.

Her comments came in response to special counsel Robert Mueller finding no evidence that the 2016 Trump presidential campaign colluded with Russia and the notification to Congress by Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein that there was not evidence to support a charge that President Donald Trump obstructed justice in relation to the investigation.

Conway said the investigation’s conclusion means it’s time to look at where it started.

“The failure to find obstruction means that no obstruction was written into the report for a reason. But let’s not forget where that came from. That came from leaks and accusations, I believe it started with Jim Comey,” she said.

“He specifically leaked information hoping that would draw an investigation…he’s doing something, aggrandizing himself, but maybe we’ll have to hear from him again. Maybe he should go get a lawyer. Maybe he should be brought in. Maybe you shouldn’t give the hero’s welcome and the phony book tour.

TRENDING: Kellyanne Conway Drops the Hammer: Comey ‘Should Go Get a Lawyer’

“Maybe he should be asked what happened again, under oath.”

Watch below starting at 9:05.

In testimony before Congress in June 2017, Comey said he leaked classified memos he wrote to the media in hopes it would prompt the appointment of a special counsel.

Do you think James Comey will face prosecution? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 84% (147 Votes) 16% (29 Votes)

On Fox News on Monday, Conway said, “The leaks and the accusations gave us the obstruction of justice nonsense.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham echoed the sentiment now that the Mueller investigation is completed he wants Comey to testify.

The former FBI director tweeted a picture of himself looking up in a redwood forest Sunday evening, captioning it, “So many questions.”

Graham replied, “Could not agree more. See you soon.”

Could not agree more. See you soon. https://t.co/KNGzyDizdq — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 25, 2019

RELATED: Kellyanne Calls Out Schiff, Demands Resignation after Mueller Report

In her interview with Fox News, Conway also put her crosshairs on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

“He ought to resign today,” Conway said.

“He’s been on every TV show 50 times a day for practically the last two years, promising Americans that this president would either be impeached or indicted.”

The White House staff member pointed to comments by Schiff saying there was “plenty of evidence” of collusion in “plain sight.”

Conway further highlighted that Schiff claimed the size and scope of Trump’s wrongdoing in relation to Russia was “bigger than Watergate.”

The Associated Press reported, that in May 2018, Schiff told ABC News Trump was engaged in a “coverup” regarding Democratic National Committee emails hacked during the 2016 presidential race, later adding, the Russia investigation is of “a size and scope probably beyond Watergate.”

Conway reiterated that Schiff should step down, based on his conduct during the last two years.

“Adam Schiff should resign,” she said.

“He has no right, as somebody who has been peddling a lie, day after day after day, unchallenged. Unchallenged and not under oath. Somebody should have put him under oath and said, ‘You have evidence, where is it?'”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.