Kellyanne Conway Hits Hillary Clinton on ‘Dangerous’ Comments About Civility

By Chris Agee
at 10:30am
The Trump White House once again showcased fundamental ideological differences with 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton following her recent call for civility.

In a Fox News Channel interview Wednesday, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway expressed her disagreement with Clinton’s assertion that voting for Democrats in the midterm elections would lead to more civil discourse.

“You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, for what you care about,” Clinton said this week in reference to the GOP.

Conway described the assertion as offensive and incendiary.

“Usually, when she opens her mouth, respectfully, she offends at least one half of the country, and she did it again,” Conway told the co-hosts of “Fox & Friends.”

She went on to say that Clinton’s “discourse sounds a little bit dangerous,” adding that she does not “like the implications there.”

In her recent CNN interview, Clinton said that “civility can start again” if Democrats take control of the legislative branch, urging those in her party to take a firmer approach against the GOP in the meantime.

“But until then, the only thing that the Republicans seem to recognize and respect is strength,” she said.

Conway insisted that Clinton’s rhetoric ahead of the midterms went even further than the discourse that defined the 2016 election.

“It’s one thing to call us deplorable, irredeemable, laugh at people who don’t have all the privileges that she has had with her Ivy League law degree and through her marriage to a much more popular man who actually was a two-term president that she’ll never be,” Conway said.

Her personal line of attack continued with a dig at Clinton’s perceived popularity within her own party.

“I don’t see all these Democratic candidates banging down Hillary Clinton’s door, asking her to lock arms,” Conway added. “She has to go with her husband to do this 13-city tour, $100 million that I assume they’re not going to donate to some center on women and girls. I don’t see her doing that.”

Focusing on Clinton’s comments, Conway reiterated that she does not “like that kind of talk,” suggesting it is actually President Donald Trump who is leading the charge for a more civil nation.

“My boss has called for civility,” she said. “He’s said that he represents all Americans.”

Conway concluded by once again denouncing the politically charged rhetoric of the former secretary of state.

She said Clinton’s remarks were “unfortunate and graceless but a little bit dangerous.”

