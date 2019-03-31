Kellyanne Conway Calls Out Joe Biden’s Lack of Sympathy over Accusations

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway asked why former vice president Joe Biden can apologize “to Anita Hill for his role in the Clarence Thomas hearings” but not a woman who accused him of inappropriate touching during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday” with Chris Wallace.

“Joe Biden this week was apologizing to Anita Hill for his role in the Clarence Thomas hearings,” Conway said Sunday.

“Why didn’t he apologize to Lucy? Why didn’t he apologize to this woman? They never apologize to the individual, and I think the way the media covered everything from collusion to Kavanaugh to the Covington kids means they are to be able to cover issues like this.”

Former Democratic Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores accused Biden of sniffing her hair and kissing the back of her head without her consent in 2014. Biden was campaigning for her at the time.

“First of all, this woman Lucy is very bold to come forward, and I would remind the audience that she shares Joe Biden’s political party. I think Joe Biden has a big problem here, because he calls it affection and handshakes.

“His party calls it completely inappropriate,” Conway said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Flores detailed the alleged experience in “An Awkward Kiss Changed How I Saw Joe Biden” in New York Magazine on Friday.

“I felt him get closer to me from behind. … He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head. My brain couldn’t process what was happening.

“I was embarrassed. I was shocked. I was confused.”

“There is a Spanish saying, ‘tragame tierra,’ it means, ‘earth, swallow me whole.’ I couldn’t move and I couldn’t say anything. I wanted nothing more than to get Biden away from me,” she wrote.

Biden responded to Flores’s claims in a statement Sunday.

“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately.

“If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention,” Biden said according to The Associated Press.

Biden is considered a front-runner in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary despite not having formally entered the race.

Flores’s accusations could change that. Biden has claimed he would be the “most progressive” Democrat in the 2020 field should he choose to jump into the race.

