Kellyanne Conway Responds to Joe Biden Allegations: ‘Big Problem’

The recent allegations of unwanted touching that have been leveled at former Vice President Joe Biden have become a “big problem” for the Democrat who has been riding high in polls ranking candidates for the 2020 Democratic nomination, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday.

“I think Joe Biden has a big problem here because he calls it ‘affection’ and ‘handshakes,’ his party calls it completely inappropriate,” Conway said during her appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”

On Friday, former Democratic Nevada lieutenant governor candidate and Nevada Assembly member Lucy Flores used an article in New York magazine’s The Cut to describe an incident with Biden that she said occurred in 2014.

She wrote that, without her consent, Biden nuzzled her and sniffed her hair while they were waiting to go on stage at a campaign event.

“He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head. My brain couldn’t process what was happening. I was embarrassed. I was shocked. I was confused,” she wrote, adding that, “I wanted nothing more than to get Biden away from me.”

“I had never experienced anything so blatantly inappropriate and unnerving before, she said.

Conway said Flores, who was 35 at the time of the incident “is very bold to come forward, and I would remind the audience that she shares Joe Biden’s political party.”

Conway said the incident shows that Biden is out of sync with the times.

“But all of these post-#MeToo allegations and insinuations really don’t comport with probably Joe Biden’s conduct over the years,” she said.

The evidence, she noted, is one click away on an internet search engine.

“If anybody just types in ‘Creepy Uncle Joe Videos,’ you come up with a treasure trove,” Conway said.

Conway said Biden should consider an apology to Flores, given that he has recently developed a propensity for apologizing.

“Joe Biden this week was apologizing to Anita Hill for his role in the Clarence Thomas hearings,” Conway said.

“Why didn’t he apologize to Lucy? Why didn’t he apologize to this woman? They never apologize to the individual,” she said.

On Friday, Biden’s camp said that neither Biden nor his staff recalled the former vice president’s trip to Nevada to campaign for Flores in the same fashion as she did.

Biden on Sunday issued a statement in response to the furor generated by Flores’ article.

“And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately,” the statement said in part, according to The Washington Post.“If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.”

But some are not buying it.

“Biden’s record is at odds with where the Democratic party is in 2020,” said Rebecca Katz, a progressive consultant in New York State elections, according to Politico. “Primaries are tough, and Joe Biden, when you’re this old and running for president, you have a pretty long record for people to go through.

“The thing that’s so challenging for team Biden is that everything that Lucy Flores said seems very, very true. There’s literally highlight reels of Biden, whether it’s with world leaders or granddaughters of incoming members of Congress, doing things that seem a little off — on camera,” Katz said.

