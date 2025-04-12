Kellyanne Conway said on Fox Business Friday that Democrats face a big dilemma as President Donald Trump’s list of trade and tariff wins against China keeps growing.

Trump intensified his trade strategy against China by suspending tariffs for most nations while hiking them on Chinese goods to 125%.

During an appearance on “The Evening Edit,” Conway pointed to a surge of U.S. investments and job announcements tied to Trump’s economic agenda and said that Democrats have yet to present a serious alternative as they kept going against the president’s trade strategy.

“So many corporations are hightailing it to 1600 [Pennsylvania Avenue] and saying ‘Hey, Mr. President, we’re opening up a new facility in North Carolina. We’re going to invest $20 billion in Americans and hire 5,000 new Americans in rural America over the next four or five years. And the White House is highlighting these success stories,” Conway told host Elizabeth MacDonald.

“These American investment stories, Liz, it’s public knowledge. They’re putting it out every week. The Democrats don’t want to see it and acknowledge it. Some of these countries, Liz, are going to have to decide whether they’re for America or they’re for China. It sounds like some of these Democrats are going to have to decide [whether] they are for America or for China.”

When asked why Democrats haven’t offered a clear trade strategy, Conway said it’s because Trump has already shown the kind of strength and fairness Americans want.

“It’s called respect and fear. And I think this last election shows that Americans want strength over weakness, Liz, and they want fairness over unfairness. And what President Trump is doing and demonstrating with his trade and tariff agenda, with the Tax Cut and Jobs Act, the energy dominance, the smaller government footprint, whatever that ends up looking like, all that needs to be priced into this tariff and trade strategy as well,” Conway said. “Look, I think if they do two, three, four deals that we know about, and that they can announce the beginnings of, it’s akin to the investments in America that so many corporations are making.”

Conway also criticized former President Barack Obama.

“In the first 100 days of Donald Trump’s first term, former President Barack Obama, who failed to get Hillary Clinton his third term, felt the need to go and tell the Wall Street Journal in an interview what President Trump, what Americans should be doing. Isn’t that rich? He won’t even say it now, won’t agree with it,” Conway said. “Now, I didn’t hear him say much about that at all last fall when he was trying to prop up Kamala Harris and Joe Biden and Tim Walz. So the Democrats, everything Trump, clouds their minds.”

Speaking Thursday at Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., Obama said standing up to Trump’s policies may demand personal sacrifice.

On “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Victor Davis Hanson slammed Obama and said that his words clash with his own lifestyle, which he said erodes the former president’s credibility and weakens his public image.

