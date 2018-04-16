Kellyanne Conway Shoots Down Cuomo’s Claim Comey Swung Election

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway would not concede to the claim from CNN’s Chris Cuomo that former FBI Director James Comey played a significant role in Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump. Rather, she contended Clinton herself is the reason for her own defeat.

On CNN’s “New Day” on Monday, Cuomo asked Conway to comment on Comey’s Sunday night interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.

“I saw Jim Comey last night and I thought, ‘This guy swung an election. I don’t think so,” the former Trump campaign manager responded.

“He wound up hurting her, badly,” Cuomo argued, by announcing on Oct. 28, the FBI was reopening its investigation into her use of a private, unsecured email server.

Conway did not agree.

“(Clinton) hurt herself,” the White House official stated. “She was never at 50 percent at any of the polls in the swing states.”

“Before Comey came out, show me the swing states. Show in Wisconsin, and Michigan and Pennsylvania and Ohio … Show me the swing states where she was above 50 percent,” Conway added.

Cuomo then argued that the FBI was helping Trump and hurting Clinton, by revealing it was reopening its investigation in Clinton, but not speaking of the bureau’s Russia collusion investigation.

“She was on her way to losing,” Conway replied. “She ignored Wisconsin and Michigan. She went to Georgia and Texas.”

“Those are fair points,” Cuomo conceded, but added, “They are beside the point of Comey’s influence.”

Conway also refuted an ABC News story which claimed she admitted Comey’s actions were decisive.

Do you think Comey played a decisive role in the outcome of the 2016 race?

“This guy swung an election,” she told Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America” on Monday. However, the White House official said she meant it the same sarcastic way she expressed it on Cuomo’s show.

“This misleading headline should include an eye roll and question mark,” Conway tweeted. “Point I made on 3 shows is that we are supposed to believe THIS guy swung an election? I don’t think so.”

This misleading headline should include an eye roll and question mark. Point I made on 3 shows is that we are supposed to believe THIS guy swung an election? I don't think so. Kellyanne Conway slams Comey: 'This guy swung an election' – ABC News https://t.co/f0GdDE6Tvd — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) April 16, 2018

Cuomo agreed that she certainly meant her comments about Comey to be taken as sarcastic.

In our intv on @NewDay you were clearly being sarcastic about the idea comey could swing an election. https://t.co/mBUpu3kYVk — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 16, 2018

In another tweet on the subject, Conway wrote, “As I said dozens of time, Hillary, not Comey, is why Hillary lost.”

