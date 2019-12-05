Kellyanne Conway Slams Impeachment Witness for 'Looking Down on Half of America'

Kellyanne Conway criticized star Democratic impeachment witness Pamela Karlan for “looking down on half of America” during an appearance Thursday on “Fox & Friends.”

“She thinks that you are less than her, and I’ve had it,” Conway said, accusing Karlan of “look[ing] her nose down” at blue-collar American workers.

“Who the hell are you lady, to look down at half of the country?”

The counselor to the president was responding to comments Karlan made during her testimony Wednesday.

The Stanford law professor criticized conservatives in comments read aloud by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Fox News reported.

“Liberals tend to cluster more,” Karlan said. “Conservatives, especially very conservative people, tend to spread out more, perhaps because they don’t even want to be around themselves.”

Conway responded Thursday, “She’s the star witness? She didn’t educate us. She spends her life lecturing people, she hobnobs with the elite.

“I took out six figures worth of student loans to put myself through law school and college with my single mother working her tail off to supplement that,” she continued.

“I resent someone like that looking down on half of America. She sounds like Hillary Clinton with the ‘deplorables’ and ‘irredeemables.’ And we are sick of it.”

Conway also said that as Democrats are looking to vote on impeachment, they wasted their time to try and build a case against President Donald Trump.

“I disagree completely that the facts are undisputed. The entire point of the trial in the Senate would be to get to the facts,” she said. “The Democrats missed a huge opportunity to build their case. They didn’t present evidence.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday morning that she asked the chairmen “to proceed with articles of impeachment.”

“The president leaves us no choice but to act, because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit,” the California Democrat said.

Before the announcement, Conway said the Democrats should come clean about the entire impeachment inquiry.

“I would respect them so much more if they would just admit that impeachment is a means to the end,” Conway said. “And the end is to get rid of Donald Trump because they have no idea how to defeat him in 2020 any more than they did in 2016.”

