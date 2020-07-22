When it comes to Nancy Pelosi, twisting the truth is straight out of the political playbook.

During her 19 months as House speaker during President Donald Trump’s administration, Pelosi and her party haven’t been shy about demonstrating their abilities to mislead the American people in their war with the White House, but the speaker’s latest take on the coronavirus crisis has pushed Democratic duplicity to new heights.

Fortunately for Trump supporters, Kellyanne Conway is around to bring Pelosi down.

Appearing Wednesday morning on Fox News, Conway took on Pelosi’s decision Tuesday night to brand the pandemic that’s upended most of the world’s civilization “the Trump virus” – and lashed out at Pelosi’s fellow party members, too.

Pelosi made her remarks in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer as a counterargument to Trump’s first live coronavirus briefing from the White House since April (similar to the Democratic response to a Trump State of the Union address).

“I think with the president’s comments today, he has recognized the mistakes that he has made by now embracing mask-wearing and the recognition that this is not a hoax, it is a pandemic that has gotten worse before it gets better because of his inaction and, in fact, clearly, it is the Trump virus,” Pelosi said, according to Fox News.

“A good deal of what we have suffered is clearly the Trump virus,” she added,

Nancy Pelosi absolves China of any blame for the China virus. She blames President Trump instead. pic.twitter.com/8mopbOXtZX — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 21, 2020

OK. It might come as news to the House speaker, but the virus did not originate at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. during the Trump residency in the White House.

In fact, it came from communist China, where the inherent corruption of a totalitarian dictatorship coupled with there inherent corruption of China’s toadies in the World Health Organization combined to unleash a scourge on the entire globe that had killed 618,000 victims worldwide as of Wednesday afternoon, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The House speaker’s loathing for the president is well known — from the patently spurious impeachment attempt at the end of 2019 (everyone remember that?) to her histrionic ripping up of Trump’s State of the Union speech in February, she’s made sure of that.

But her evident willingness Tuesday to try to let China off the hook for a global pandemic is still stunning.

Is Pelosi blaming Trump for more than a half-million deaths around the world?

Or is she just blaming him for American deaths – at a time when not even the most deranged victim of Trump Derangement Syndrome could seriously believe there would be 142,000 American alive today if Democrats had been in charge when the deadly Chinese import arrived on our shores.

During her appearance Wednesday on Fox, Conway put Pelosi’s behavior in perspective. It was Democrats like Pelosi who, in the early days of the coronavirus crisis, were encouraging Americans to flock to San Francisco’s Chinatown, Conway pointed out (New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his administration did the same at the other end of the country).

At a time when Democratic-run cities like New York and Chicago are witnessing historic bloodshed, and their mayors are attacking the White House, trying to mislead Americans by labeling the pandemic “the Trump virus” is partisan politics at its worst, Conway said.

Check out her interview with Martha MacCallum here:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“This is what Nancy Pelosi does,” Conway said. “Congress hasn’t been to work for three weeks. She’s all dressed up with nowhere to go.

“A few times a week she makes these appearances with matching scarves, but she’s hardly been a profile in courage on this virus all along,” Conway said.

Do you think Pelosi's "Trump virus" crack will backfire on her?

“She’s the one encouraging people to go out into Chinatown in San Francisco. She trips over the poor homeless population in her own San Francisco, I guess, to make these silly appearances a couple [of] times a week.”

“I think it’s really disappointing to hear the speaker of the House — the highest-ranking woman in our nation’s government — call this the ‘Trump virus’ and not the ‘China virus,'” she said.

It might be “disappointing” but it isn’t unexpected — at all.

For Pelosi and her party of pathological liars, the coronavirus crisis is simply a political weapon to be used against the president, even if it means damaging the United States economy with business shutdowns that aren’t justified by the danger the virus presents. Democrats are willing to press every advantage against Trump in the November election, no matter what it might cost their fellow citizens.

And that means twisting the truth on a daily basis, the way Pelosi did on the Trump-hating CNN on Tuesday.

Fortunately, Kellyanne Conway is around to set the record straight.

