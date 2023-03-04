Kellyanne Conway Splits with Husband - Were His Attacks on 45 Too Much?

Kellyanne Conway, who ran the 2016 campaign of former President Donald Trump, is getting a divorce from her husband, George Conway, who was part of the campaign to keep Trump out of the White House in 2020.

The two have been married for 22 years and have four children, according to Page Six.

“Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway. Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves…and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side!”

The Conways’ marriage has puzzled observers for years.

Kellyanne became a senior adviser to Trump, while George began to “lambast Trump at every opportunity on social media” as co-founder of the Lincoln Project, Page Six reported.

In her 2022 memoir, Kellyanne Conway said Ivanka Trump once gave her “the names of two local doctors who specialized in couples therapy,” according to the New York Post.

“We never went,” she wrote.

Conway used the phrase “cheating by tweeting” to describe her husband’s social media activities.

“It seemed the flood of reaction and attention he was receiving was magnetic and irresistible,” she said, according to The New York Times.

Conway also wrote about a July 2019 confrontation with her husband.

“You abandoned me for Twitter,” she said she told her husband then.

