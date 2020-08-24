White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway will be leaving the White House next week, she announced Monday.

Conway made the announcement Monday on Twitter.

I’m Leaving the White House. Gratefully & Humbly. Here is my statement:https://t.co/MpYxVfrY2N God Bless You All. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 24, 2020

Conway told President Donald Trump of her plans Sunday night, according to The Washington Post.

Her husband, George Conway, a lawyer and critic of Trump, will step back from his role with the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group, and also take time away from Twitter, he posted.

So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2020

Both moves were spurred by their daughter Claudia’s statements on social media on Sunday. The 15-year-old tweeted that she was “DEVASTATED” that her mother was speaking at the Republican National Convention this week and she was “officially pushing for emancipation.”

Claudia later tweeted that she would be “taking a mental health break from social media.”

this is becoming way too much so i am taking a mental health break from social media. see y’all soon. thank you for the love and support. no hate to my parents please. ❤️ — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

The Post reported that Kellyanne Conway had been courted by the Trump campaign to hit as many as two states a day between now and the election, but she did not want to be away from her family that much.

Conway was the third campaign manager of Trump’s 2016 campaign and transitioned to the White House after the election.

“The past four years have allowed me blessings beyond compare as a part of history on Election Night 2016 and as Senior Counselor to the President. It’s been heady. It’s been humbling,” she said in a statement.

“I am deeply grateful to the President for this honor, and to the First Lady, the Vice President and Mrs. Pence, my colleagues in the White House and the Administration, and the countless people who supported me and my work,” Conway said.

She noted that the administration’s work has transformed the nation for the better.

“As many convention speakers will demonstrate this week, President Trump’s leadership has had a measurable, positive impact on the peace and prosperity of the nation, and on millions of Americans who feel forgotten no more,” Conway said.

“The incredible men, women and children we’ve met along the way have reaffirmed my later-in-life experience that public service can be meaningful and consequential,” she wrote.

“For all of its political differences and cultural cleavages, this is a beautiful country filled with amazing people. The promise of America belongs to us all.

“I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes. We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids.

Let us all celebrate a living legend, @KellyannePolls. She’s an inspiration & I’m humbled to have met her. Thank you for your advice & kind words. Conway is leaving @WhiteHouse. In a statement, she writes: “for now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.” pic.twitter.com/nw0drLVex6 — Scherie Murray (@ScherieMurray) August 24, 2020

“Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.

“This is is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

