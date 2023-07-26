Share
Kellyanne Conway Tells Fox News to Keep Center Podium Open for First GOP Debate

 By Jack Davis  July 25, 2023 at 6:42pm
As his rivals gather for the first Republican presidential debate next month, former President Donald Trump is likely to be among them, according to former White House aide Kellyanne Conway.

Conway, who helped manage Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, said that despite Trump’s public pronouncements that he may skip the debate, she expects that he will not be able to turn down the opportunity to mix it up on stage with his opponents.

“If I were you, I would keep that center podium warm because maybe he’ll make the announcement the day of,” Conway said during a Fox News interview Monday, according to the Washington Times. “You just never know.”

Conway summarized the crosscurrents of Trump joining the debate.

“On the one hand, he’s acting like a front-runner. He’s way ahead. What does he have to gain by going?” she said.

“On the other hand, that’s a natural habitat for him,” she continued.

Conway noted that the August 2015 debate in Trump’s first campaign leapfrogged him past the others in the crowded GOP field.

“He got center stage, he never lost it, became the nominee and indeed the president,” she said.

Conway added her preference.

“I hope he goes,” she said, according to Mediaite.

Trump is among a handful of candidates who have qualified for the Aug. 23 debate in Milwaukee, which will be televised by Fox News.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have also qualified, according to Fox News.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced Tuesday that he has also qualified, according to CBS.

Christie said Trump should attend, according to the Washington Times.

“We’re going to go in there, and he should be on that stage because he owes it to the Republican Party voters to get on the stage, defend his record and talk about his vision for the future,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




