Kellyanne Conway listens during an event on Jan. 28, 2022, in Washington, D.C. George Conway walks on the South Lawn of the White House on April 17, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Breaks Silence After Parents' Divorce Is Announced

 By Johnathan Jones  March 8, 2023 at 11:46am
Claudia Conway, the outspoken daughter of George and Kellyanne Conway, spoke out about her parents’ pending divorce on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old is known for her public critiques, and sometimes outright rebukes, of her high-profile parents whose politics are worlds apart.

Claudia’s mother served as an adviser to former President Donald Trump. Her father, meanwhile, is best known for co-founding the Lincoln Project, a political group whose mission is to end Trump’s career.

The teen has never been one to hide her true feelings. She unleashed on Twitter on Tuesday following months of silence on the platform.

Claudia lamented how her mother has been treated by the media and criticized the reporting on her parents’ coming divorce.

“For those asking how i am, i’m slaying per usual,” she tweeted.

“Also why does the media love to tear women down … all these journalists hatefully commenting on another woman’s marriage are either divorced, will be single forever, or haven’t met their husband’s secretary yet.”

One user asked if she was relieved to see her parents go their separate ways following a long and very public life together.

“I think everyone banks on having that picture-perfect ‘nuclear family’ but families come in all different structures so to put it simply, i love both of my parents and am excited for the new chapters of their lives that they are stepping into,” Claudia wrote.

She concluded that she will never cease to be “ruthless.”

In a statement released on Saturday, George and Kellyanne said they were “in the final stages of an amicable divorce.”

“We married more than two decades ago, cherish the many happy years (and four corgis) we’ve shared, and above all else, our four incredible children, who remain the heartbeat of our family and our top priority,” the couple said.

“We remain united as parents to provide love, joy, comfort and protection to our beautiful children.”

Claudia announced in August 2020 that she was seeking emancipation from her parents.

Conversation