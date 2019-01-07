Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Attacks Trump Amid Tlaib Backlash

George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, went after President Donald Trump for saying Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan “dishonored her parents” by calling for his impeachment while employing an expletive.

After being sworn in Thursday, Democrat Tlaib attended a MoveOn rally in Washington, D.C., where she said, “(W)e’re going to go in there and impeach the motherf—er,” to the loud cheers of the crowd.

The 42-year-old lawmaker did not back down from her description of the president despite serious backlash from both sides of the political aisle.

“I will always speak truth to power. #unapologeticallyMe,” she tweeted Friday morning.

Trump was asked about the comments later on Friday at the White House. He said they were “disgraceful” and that she had “dishonored herself” and “dishonored her family.”

“Using language like that in front of her son, and whoever else was there, I thought that was a great dishonor to her and to her family. I thought it was highly disrespectful to the United States of America,” Trump told reporters.

On Sunday, George Conway tweeted a clip of Trump’s response, while asking, “What, exactly, does he know about honor?”

What, exactly, does he know about “honor”? https://t.co/VMGcFTlo2s — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 6, 2019

In a tweet the previous day, Conway had agreed with New York Times columnist David Leonhardt’s assessment that Trump is “demonstrably unfit for the office,” replying simply, “so true.”

During a Thursday interview with WDIV-TV, Tlaib doubled down on her “impeach the motherf—er” comment.

“I think President Trump has met his match,” she said. “I stand by impeaching the president of the United States. I ran on that.”

“It’s probably exactly how my grandmother, if she was alive, would say it,” Tlaib added. “Obviously, I am a member of Congress and things that I say are elevated on a national level, and I understand that very clearly.

“I am very passionate, and I grew up in an incredibly beautiful, urban community — the city of Detroit — born and raised. We say colorful things in interesting ways, but I tell you, the president of the United States is my focus. The residents back home are my focus.”

In a tweet on Sunday, Tlaib, the daughter of Palestinian immigrants, came out against a bi-partisan bill being offered by Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio to protect state and local governments that choose to boycott businesses that boycott Israel.

“They forgot what country they represent,” Tlaib tweeted. “This is the U.S. where boycotting is a right & part of our historical fight for freedom & equality. Maybe a refresher on our U.S. Constitution is in order, then get back to opening up our government instead of taking our rights away.”

They forgot what country they represent. This is the U.S. where boycotting is a right & part of our historical fight for freedom & equality. Maybe a refresher on our U.S. Constitution is in order, then get back to opening up our government instead of taking our rights away. https://t.co/KkmqjR58ZM — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 7, 2019

She included a tweet from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with similar allegations and asserting Democrats should block considering any legislation that does not reopen the government.

Tlaib backs the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel known as BDS, which is intended to punish the Jewish state for alleged human rights abuses.

“I personally support the BDS movement,” Tlaib said. She added that economic boycotts bring attention to “issues like the racism and the international human rights violations by Israel right now.”

Rubio responded to the congresswoman’s tweet writing, “This ‘dual loyalty’ canard is a typical anti-Semitic line #BDS isn’t about freedom & equality, it’s about destroying #Israel.”

This “dual loyalty” canard is a typical anti-Semitic line#BDS isn’t about freedom & equality, it’s about destroying #Israel And if boycotting #Israel is constitutionally protected, then boycotting companies that boycott #Israel is also constitutionally protected https://t.co/6yBM0bQB5L — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 7, 2019

He continued: “And if boycotting #Israel is constitutionally protected, then boycotting companies that boycott #Israel is also constitutionally protected.”

