Kellyanne Fires Back After Nikki Haley Breaks Rank, Scolds Trump for Mocking Elijah Cummings

By Joe Setyon
Published August 2, 2019 at 1:57pm
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway fired back Friday at a former member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet who scolded him for mocking Rep. Elijah Cummings after the Maryland Democrat’s Baltimore home was burglarized.

Trump had taken aim Saturday morning at Cummings’ district, calling it a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

Then on Thursday, news broke that the congressman’s home had been broken into that same morning. However, it’s worth noting that the president’s tweet came hours after police say the alleged break-in happened.

On Friday morning, Trump issued a short response via Twitter to the news of the burglary at Cummings’ home.

“Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed,” the president tweeted.

“Too bad!”

Nikki Haley, who previously served in Trump’s Cabinet as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, wasn’t a fan of that comment.

“This is so unnecessary,” she replied to Trump, adding an eye roll emoji.

But Conway had a response ready.

“THIS is so unnecessary,” she said of Haley’s comment. “Trump-PENCE2020.”

As the Washington Examiner noted, Conway may have been referencing rumors that Trump will drop Vice President Mike Pence from his 2020 ticket and run alongside Haley instead.

Do you think Haley was right to criticize Trump?

Trump, for his part, has maintained he has no plans to do so.

“We won together. We have tremendous evangelical support. We have tremendous support from every angle. You can’t break up a team like that. And we get along well together,” Trump said in June.

“I love Nikki, and there’s places for Nikki, and Nikki’s future is great. But Mike Pence is the person, 100 percent, the president added.

Conway’s reply to Haley’s tweet stood in stark contrast to the response from her husband, George, who’s best known for tweeting about how much he dislikes Trump.

“Come on out, Nikki, the water’s warm,” George Conway tweeted.

“Be on the right side of history. Be on the right side,” he added.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
