Commentary
Kelsey Grammer speaks during a memorial for actor James Earl Jones called "James Earl Jones a Celebration of Life" at The James Earl Jones Theater on April 7, 2025, in New York City. (Bruce Glikas / Getty Images)

Kelsey Grammer Defies All of Hollywood, Goes on Record with Glowing Review of Trump

 By Randy DeSoto  December 8, 2025 at 6:08pm
Kelsey Grammer rates Donald Trump as “one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever had.”

Grammer spoke with Fox News on Saturday ahead of a dinner honoring the 2025 Kennedy Center awardees.

The “Cheers” star served on the selection committee for the awards. This year’s recipients included Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, George Strait, Michael Crawford, and the members of KISS.

Grammer said of Trump, “I think he’s extraordinary. He’s one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever had. Maybe the greatest. There are some things he still wants to get done, and I think that’s terrific, but there was a big hill to climb.”

“And we were left with some very interesting things going on,” he added.

Grammer was thrilled that Stallone was among this year’s honorees.

“He’s a force of nature. Sylvester Stallone has captured our imagination in several different roles and performed them beautifully,” the actor said.

While presenting him with the Kennedy Center Award at the Oval Office, Trump called Stallone, “One of the true great movie stars. There used to be a lot, there aren’t many now, but he’s one of the great legends and had some of the greatest movies ever.”

Last fall, Stallone called Trump the “second George Washington.”

“When I made ‘Rocky,’ if you remember, the first image was a picture of Jesus, and it said, ‘Resurrection AC Club,’” Stallone said at an event at Mar-a-Lago in November 2024 after Trump’s election win.

“I found a church that had been converted into a boxing ring. So the image pans down from Jesus onto Rocky being hit. And at that moment, he was the chosen person. And that’s how I began the journey.

“Something was going to happen. This man was going to go through a metamorphosis and change lives — just like President Trump,” the film icon said to robust applause.

Stallone was referencing the opening scene of his 1976 hit “Rocky,” which won the Academy Award for Best Picture and birthed many box office-topping sequels. Stallone found similar box office success with his “Rambo” franchise.

“We are in the presence of a really mythical character. I love mythology,” Stallone said of Trump.

“And this individual does not exist on this planet. Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off. So I’m in awe,” he added.

“And I’ll just say this, and I mean it,” Stallone continued. “When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world. Because without him, you could imagine what the world would look like. Guess what? We got the second George Washington. Congratulations!”

Grammer — who is most known for his character Dr. Frasier Crane in “Cheers” during the 1980s, and the spin-off show “Frasier” in the 1990s and early 2000s — found success on the big screen in 2023 playing pastor Chuck Smith in “Jesus Revolution.”

It’s always encouraging to see entertainers speak freely about their support for Trump in an industry that is known for being decidedly liberal.

