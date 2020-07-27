SECTIONS
Kelsey Grammer's Daughter, Actress Spencer Grammer, Speaks Out After Alleged Attack Outside Restaurant

Spencer Grammer and her dad, Kelsey Grammer, in 2011. Spencer Grammer was recently injured by a man at a restaurant.Michael Buckner / Getty Images for STARZSpencer Grammer and her dad, Kelsey Grammer, in 2011. Spencer Grammer was recently injured by a man at a restaurant. (Michael Buckner / Getty Images for STARZ)

By Amanda Thomason
Published July 27, 2020 at 10:54am
Spencer Grammer was injured on Friday night after a man at a restaurant attacked her with an unidentified object.

The 36-year-old, known for voicing Summer Smith in “Rick and Morty” and being Kelsey Grammer’s daughter, was out with a friend at “The Black Ant,” a restaurant in NYC’s East Village.

According to New York Daily News, the two were out on the patio when a drunk man approached the restaurant, demanding service.

An argument broke out when staff refused, and Grammer — as well as other patrons — attempted to calm the man.

“My friend and I did what anyone else would do in the same situation,” she told Us Weekly. “Several others, predominantly women, were also attempting to prevent the altercation from escalating.”

According to other anonymous witnesses, Grammer was yelling to try to break up the impending fight. Instead, the man turned on her.

“She was hysterical, screaming at everyone to stop fighting,” one anonymous local witness told the Daily News. “Then, she looked down and realized that she was bleeding.”

“I saw a woman standing in the street, bleeding,” said a bartender who had been across the street. “She was just screaming, ‘Stop.'”

“It took a lot of people to restrain him and calm him down.”

The bartender said no knife was visible, but that “there was lots of broken glass.” Grammer said she first thought she’d been hit with a chair, but that she was actually hit with an “unidentified sharp instrument.”

“I sustained a laceration on my arm, and my friend was stabbed in the back, but thankfully he suffered no serious internal injuries,” Grammer explained. “We expect to recover quickly. We want to thank the first responders and the staff at Bellevue Hospital, who provided us with excellent care.”

“They fought an incredible battle this year. It was very moving for us to have the opportunity to thank them in person.”

Detective Sophia Mason with the NYPD also told Us Weekly that the suspect has not been found.

“On Friday, July 24, 2020, at approximately 2310 hours in front of 60 2 Avenue (9 Precinct), an unknown male stuck a 36-year-old female in the right arm with an unknown object causing a laceration and swelling,” Mason said. “A 31-year-old male was also struck in the lower back causing a laceration.”

“The complainants were removed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The suspect fled the location on foot.”

“He is described as a male black in his 30s, approximately 5’08” and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and black sandals. This remains an ongoing investigation.”

