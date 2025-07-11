Ken Paxton's Senator Wife Files for Divorce 'On Biblical Grounds,' Shakes Up Primary

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his wife, State Sen. Angela Paxton, are ending their nearly four-decade marriage, and it could send shock waves through the state’s political landscape.

Angela Paxton filed for divorce Tuesday, citing adultery as the “grounds for divorce,” according to The Texas Tribune.

The filing states the couple ceased living together “on or about June 1, 2024.”

In a statement on social media platform X, Ken Paxton said, “After facing the pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny, Angela and I have decided to start a new chapter in our lives.”

“I could not be any more proud or grateful for the incredible family that God has blessed us with,” the Texas attorney general said.

After facing the pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny, Angela and I have decided to start a new chapter in our lives. I could not be any more proud or grateful for the incredible family that God has blessed us with, and I remain committed to supporting… — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) July 10, 2025

He added, “I remain committed to supporting our amazing children and grandchildren. I ask for your prayers and privacy at this time.”

Angela Paxton, meanwhile, struck a very different tone in her public post.

“Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds,” she wrote.

“I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation,” she said.

Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds. I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to… — Senator Angela Paxton (@AngelaPaxtonTX) July 10, 2025

“But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage,” her post continued.

Angela Paxton said she moves forward “with complete confidence that God is always working everything together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose.”

She was elected to the Texas Senate in 2019 and represents the same North Texas district her husband once held before becoming attorney general.

She was re-elected to another four-year term in November.

Ken Paxton is currently running to unseat GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas in the 2026 Republican primary.

The timing and tone of Angela Paxton’s public statement sparked reactions online, with some questioning whether the news would help Cornyn.

“Why is this public business? This is private for your family. Unless …” one user commented.

Why is this public business? This is private for your family.

Unless….. — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) July 10, 2025

Another added, “People get divorced all the time… but they usually don’t when the spouse of 38 years is seeking another career.”

People get divorced all the time… but they usually don't when the spouse of 38 years is seeking another career — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) July 11, 2025

Another commenter wrote, “So you trash the father of your kids and grandkids on social media to help Cornyn?”

