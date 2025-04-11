Share
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is pictured at night in Washington, D.C.
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is pictured at night in Washington, D.C. (Richard T. Nowitz / Getty Images)

Kennedy Center Obliterates All-Time Attendance Record After Trump Kicks Out Woke Elites, Opens Venue to Regular Americans

 By C. Douglas Golden  April 11, 2025 at 4:42am
It turns out that President Donald Trump kicking the snobs out of the Kennedy Center has been a boon for the institution — much the consternation, no doubt, of those snobs.

Despite criticism from liberals over the direction the Trump administration was taking the venerable Washington institution in and whether or not he fully appreciated the arts, the center set a new record for attendance, with over 11,000 present for an event on March 29, according to the Daily Caller.

The event, titled “EARTH to SPACE: Arts Breaking the Sky,” featured a fireworks show and was open to the public.

“For three weeks, EARTH to SPACE: Arts Breaking the Sky will fill the Center with musicians and astronauts, poets and researchers, visual artists and engineers, actors and environmentalists, architects and astronomers, dancers and scientists, filmmakers and space designers,” an event description said.

“It is our conviction that insights into the marvels of the universe can inspire action to protect our own planet, and that the arts can stimulate fresh thinking about the challenges that confront us.”

Not only did it draw a huge crowd, but, according to the center itself, “76% of all attendees at the event were first-time visitors to the Kennedy Center.”

The program was first-come, first-serve in terms of tickets.

“It was wonderful to have so many new visitors at the Kennedy Center for Cai Guo-Qiang’s firework showcase,” Roma Daravi, vice president of public relations for the Kennedy Center, said via a statement.

“We look forward to their return for more wonderful programming soon. Everyone is welcome here!”

One of the first things that President Donald Trump did upon taking office was fire the entire board of the Kennedy Center and take over himself, noting in a post on social media that “just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth … THIS WILL STOP.”

Indeed, a drag show — titled “A Drag Salute to Divas” — was held last summer and included admissions for minors.

There’s been a not-insignificant amount of pushback, including a much-publicized booing of Vice President J.D. Vance when he visited last month.

And there have been more esoteric protests like … well, whatever this was:

The administration has stayed its course — and, by doing so, has opened the Kennedy Center up to an audience that has never felt at home there when the woke perverts were in charge.

Something like this was unimaginable just one year ago — really just 90 days ago. Now, everything is changing for the better under Trump. And people love it.

Funny how that works.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
