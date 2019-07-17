SECTIONS
Kennedy Defends Trump Against Racist Charges of ‘Four Horsewomen of the Apocalypse’

Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Louisiana Sen. John KennedyAlex Wroblewski / Getty Images; Zach Gibson / Getty ImagesDemocratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy (Alex Wroblewski / Getty Images; Zach Gibson / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published July 17, 2019 at 1:36pm
Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana defended President Donald Trump against charges of racism and described the so-called Democratic “squad” as the “Four Horsewomen of the Apocalypse.”

Kennedy told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night that he thinks the American people are getting tired of charges of racism being leveled against Trump.

The Republican lawmaker acknowledged Trump was guilty of poor word choice in his tweets over the weekend, suggesting the “Progressive Democratic Congresswomen” — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — should go back and fix “the totally broken, crime infested places from which they came.”

Kennedy contended that Trump clarified what he meant in comments on Monday.

“What he has said now in clarification is that this is not China,” the senator said. “This is America, and in America, if you hate our country, you are free to leave. Now he said that in response to the behavior of the four congresswomen that you are talking about, the so-called ‘squad.’”

Kennedy advised Trump (and others) not to get into exchanges with “the squad.”

“When you try to argue with a fool, that proves there are two,” he said.

Kennedy agreed with Trump’s assessment that Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Tlaib and Pressley do hate the United States.

Do you think President Trump was wise to single out the four congresswomen?

“The simple fact of the matter is that the four congresswomen think that America was wicked in its origins,” he said.

“They think that America and its people are even more wicked now, that we are all racist and misogynistic, and evil,” Kennedy continued.

“Now, they’re entitled to their opinion, they are Americans, but I’m entitled to my opinion, and I just think they’re left-wing cranks” who should be ignored.

The Louisianan believes that Democrats, by defending the squad, have in effect taken ownership of their radical agenda.

“They are destroying the Democratic Party,” he said. “I’m appalled that so many of our presidential candidates are falling all over themselves to try to agree with the four horsewomen of the Apocalypse.”

“They are entitled to their opinions, but I’m entitled to say that they are whack jobs.”

Trump expressed appreciation to Republican members of the House who almost unanimously voted against a resolution offered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemning the president’s tweets about “the squad.”

“So great to see how unified the Republican Party was on today’s vote concerning statements I made about four Democrat Congresswomen,” he tweeted on Tuesday night.

“If you really want to see statements, look at the horrible things they said about our Country, Israel, and much more,” Trump added. “They are now the top, most visible members of the House Democrats, who are now wedded to this bitterness and hate.”

The president released a patriotic video Wednesday that took a playful shot at the four congresswomen.

The video ends with the word “AMERICA” — in big, bold letters — followed by “One ‘Squad’ Under God.”

