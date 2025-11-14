Jack Schlossberg, the only grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, performed a Nazi salute in a since-deleted January Instagram video, the Washington Free Beacon reported Thursday.

Schlossberg, the son of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, announced his candidacy for New York’s 12th Congressional District Tuesday.

He is seeking retiring Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler’s House seat.

His January video was likely an effort to ridicule Elon Musk, whom Democrats accused of performing a Nazi salute during President Donald Trump’s inaugural parade at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C., the same month, the Beacon reported.

“Yo, check this out,” Schlossberg said while he repeatedly did the salute.

Musk has repeatedly disputed that he was performing a Nazi salute as he extended his arm and told the audience that his “heart goes out to [them].”

He has also been a staunch defender of the Jewish people.

Schlossberg’s father is Jewish, according to the Beacon.

The outlet also reported Wednesday that he wrote a now-deleted Jan. 20 post about making “Jew Blood” and semen for a “MAHA [Make America Healthy Again] energy ball,” apparently a swipe at his relative, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“I’ll have a MAHA energy ball,” he wrote above a recipe including “2 oz of Jew blood (ashkenazi not Sephardic).”

Kennedy said in 2023 that COVID-19 may not be as dangerous for Ashkenazi Jews. Schlossberg has made headlines for publicly criticizing him in recent years.

Schlossberg has become well-known for his controversial social media posts, such as satirical political content and shirtless videos of himself.

Post reporter spends a day in the cushy life of Jack Schlossberg — politics’ newest (and work-shy) nepo baby https://t.co/89fvNSZ0wW pic.twitter.com/crAS2TdKNO — New York Post (@nypost) November 14, 2025

He previously served as a campaign surrogate for both former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Schlossberg’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

