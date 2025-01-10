Kenneth Fire Area Being Considered Crime Scene; Arson Suspect Detained by Citizens Nearby

Citizens of the fire-stricken Los Angeles area helped police detain a possible arson suspect Thursday.

The incident took place in the L.A. suburb of Woodland Hills, at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of what’s known as the Kenneth Fire.

Los Angeles police responded to allegations a man was trying to start a fire, according to KTLA-TV.

Neighborhood residents pursued and detained the man until police arrived.

The man was later handcuffed and detained. Police did not reveal his name or any charges against him.

“We were sitting in the backyard and suddenly, we hear a car come to a screeching halt and the guy is running out saying, ‘Stop! Drop what you’re holding! Neighbors, he’s trying to start a fire! Call 911!’” resident Renata Grinshpun, said.

Grinshpun said the man who was detained had what she called a “propane tank or a flamethrower.”

She said that neighbors said they saw the man try to light a fire.

“We really banded together as a group,” Grinshpun said. “A few gentlemen surrounded him and got him on his knees. They got some zip ties, a rope and we were able to do a citizens’ arrest.”

“What we know right now is that the incident occurred here and about 20-30 minutes later, a suspect was detained by citizens,” police representative Sean Dinse said.

Asked about the fire being arson, Dinse said, “At this time, that’s what we believe. It’s being investigated as a crime.”

The Kenneth Fire was reported at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

KTTV-TV quoted what it said was a resident of the area who helped chase down the man.

“He was very, like, ‘I can’t stop. I can’t stop. I’m not putting this down. I’m doing this,'” a man the station did not identify said.

“And [he was] very focused on moving forward with the blow torch. And we’re like, ‘We can’t be doing that right now,'” he said.

The fire had burned through 960 acres of brush by 5:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Times.

Police said Thursday there was no definitive connection between the man residents cornered and the Kenneth Fire.

