Kenny Loggins Demands Trump Remove His Song 'Danger Zone' from AI Video Trolling Far-Left Protesters

The rocker Kenny Loggins demanded his song be removed from a video President Donald Trump posted Saturday.

Trump shared the humorous clip, generated by artificial intelligence, in response to the nationwide “No Kings” protests over the weekend.

The video featured a crown-adorned Trump piloting a fighter jet with the call sign “King Trump.”

Blasting off to Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” featured in the 1986 movie “Top Gun,” the animated president started bombing protesters with fecal matter.

President Trump makes a quick appearance at the No Kings Protest 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DBVIwbJL1E — 𝕏erias (@xerias_x) October 18, 2025

In a comment to Variety on Monday, Loggins said he disapproved of the video.

“This is an unauthorized use of my performance of ‘Danger Zone,’” he said. “Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately.”

Loggins also complained that Trump was using the song in a divisive way.

“I can’t imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us,” he told Variety. “Too many people are trying to tear us apart, and we need to find new ways to come together.

“We’re all Americans, and we’re all patriotic. There is no ‘us and them’ — that’s not who we are, nor is it what we should be. It’s all of us. We’re in this together, and it is my hope that we can embrace music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us,” Loggins said.







Nearly 3,000 No Kings protests, which were described as “mostly peaceful,” occurred across the country on Saturday, according to CNN.

The protests reportedly centered on Trump’s illegal immigration and crime crackdowns.

Mike Johnson was just asked about Trump’s AI video when he drops poop on me and other Americans his response was truly pathetic “You can argue he’s probably the most effective person who has ever used social media.” What??? pic.twitter.com/YNNmPwSRve — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 20, 2025

When Variety reached out to the White House regarding Trump’s video, a spokesman reportedly replied with another Top Gun meme with a line from the movie: “I feel the need for speed.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson also defended Trump’s video at a news conference Monday.

“The president uses social media to make the point,” Johnson told a reporter who asked about the video. “You can argue he’s probably the most effective person who’s ever used social media for that. He is using satire to make a point. He is not calling for the murder of his political opponents.”

