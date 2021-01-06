In a farcical irony, the police department of Kenosha, Wisconsin, is being sued for negligence in the shootings of two protesters during an anti-police riot on Aug. 25, 2020.

Also named as defendants are the city of Kenosha, Kenosha County, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, Police Chief Daniel Miskinis and employees of the city police department.

Basically, the plaintiffs claim that the police (whom they were reportedly protesting against as part of the left’s defund the police hysteria) failed to protect them from teen Kyle Rittenhouse.

Attorneys for Rittenhouse have said he fired at protesters Gaige Grosskreutz, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber in self-defense during the chaotic night. Huber and Rosenbaum died of gunshot wounds.

In their claim notice, Huber’s family accused Kenosha law enforcement of allowing Rittenhouse, then 17, to “roam the streets, threatening numerous civilians and ultimately shooting three people.”

Grosskreutz and Huber’s family are each demanding $10 million.

In his document, Grosskreutz, 26, alleges that he has “suffered significant permanent physical damage, pain and suffering, loss of income and future earnings” following the shooting.

Meanwhile, the document on behalf of Huber’s parents claims that their damages include “the loss of companionship of their son.”

In August, Rittenhouse was charged in the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and in the wounding of Grosskreutz.

The charges included reckless and intentional homicide, endangerment and being a minor in possession of a firearm.

In November, Rittenhouse was freed from jail after posting a $2 million bond.

On Tuesday, he formally pled not guilty to seven charges, including five felony charges, the Milwaukee Sentinel Journal reported.

A trial date has been set for March 29, but Kyle’s lawyer called the expedited trial timetable “ridiculous.”

Rittenhouse has been smeared by the left as a murderous vigilante and hailed by the right as a patriot who’s a symbol for the Second-Amendment right to self-defense.

#BlackLivesMatter rioters set a whole car lot on fire in Kenosha, Wisc. overnight after a wanted violent criminal suspect was shot. pic.twitter.com/2VX0fDZ1K2 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 24, 2020

In November, conservative actor Ricky Schroder contributed his own money to help bail Kyle out of jail.

Schroder is a former child actor who starred on the 1980s sitcom “Silver Spoons” and more recently played a detective on the hit TV series “NYPD Blue.”

He believes there is no doubt that Rittenhouse is innocent.

“He wasn’t there to stop the protests,” Schroder told the New York Post in November. “He was there to defend property from chaos.”

“This boy is innocent and he will be proven innocent,” he continued. “This is a clear case of self-defense.”

