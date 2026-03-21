Share
News
Kroger Field at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky, on April 12, 2024.
Kroger Field at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky, on April 12, 2024. (Joe Hendrickson / Getty Images)

Kentucky Cheerleader Who Allegedly Let Newborn Suffocate Hit With Charges

 By Michael Austin  March 21, 2026 at 5:00am
Share

Laken Snelling, the former University of Kentucky cheerleader who allegedly allowed her newborn baby to suffocate, was charged with first-degree manslaughter on March 10.

The 22-year-old has now been indicted by a grand jury in Fayette County with the manslaughter charge, and also with concealing the birth of an infant and tampering with physical evidence, per a release from the Lexington Police Department.

The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 27, 2025, where officers were “dispatched for an unresponsive infant,” pronouncing the child dead at the scene.

Snelling allegedly hid her dead baby by wrapping him in a towel, placing him inside a black trash bag, and hiding the bag in the closet, per a report from NBC News.

Medical examiners determined that the baby was “born alive and his cause of death to be asphyxia by undetermined means.”

Snelling was previously arrested on the concealing the birth of an infant and tampering with physical evidence charges, but the grand jury more recently added the first-degree manslaughter charge.

In Kentucky, first-degree manslaughter is a Class B felony, which can be punished by 10 to 20 years in prison.

After her arrest in August, she was released on a $100,000 bond.

She has spent the last several months in house arrest at her parents’ property in Jefferson City, Tennessee.

Related:
Air Traffic Controller Caught on Tape Following Airplane Crash at LaGuardia: 'I Messed Up'

A copy of the indictment against Snelling obtained by Us Weekly alleged that she “intentionally abused the infant and thereby caused death to a person twelve (12) years of age or less, or who is physically helpless or mentally helpless.”

The indictment said she was not charged with murder because she was under “extreme emotional disturbance.”

The former cheerleader had allegedly tried concealing evidence of her giving birth from her roommates.

But they found a “blood-soaked towel on the floor and a plastic bag containing evidence of childbirth” on Aug. 30, per the indictment.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Despite Trump Policies, Stanford Still Has This Woke DEI Program
Britain's House of Lords Approves Abortion Through Birth
Christian Street Preachers Fight Back with Lawsuits After Getting Arrested in Major American City
BREAKING: Robert Mueller, Who Investigated Russian Collusion, Dies at 81
Man Who Allegedly Crucified Pastor in Brazen Crime Names the Penalty He Wants
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation