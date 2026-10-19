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A prisoner wearing an orange uniform sitting in a prison cell. (baona / Getty Images)

Kentucky Cheerleader Who Suffocated Her Newborn Learns Her Fate in Court

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 19, 2026 at 8:54am
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A former University of Kentucky cheerleader who pleaded guilty to killing her newborn son was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.

Laken Snelling admitted in Fayette Circuit Court on Aug. 21 to first-degree manslaughter, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant, WLEX reported.

During the plea hearing, she told the court, “Instead of helping him, I ended his life.”

Prosecutors had suggested the 10-year term under the agreement. A judge imposed that sentence on Friday.


The case began on Aug. 27, 2025, when Lexington police were called to a residence in the 400 block of Park Avenue for an unresponsive infant.

Officers found the baby dead at the scene.

The Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office later determined the infant had been born alive and died from asphyxia by undetermined means.

A Fayette County grand jury indicted Snelling on a charge of first-degree manslaughter. She had earlier been arrested on charges of concealing a birth and tampering with evidence.


The Western Journal reported in March that Snelling, 22, was charged after the grand jury added the manslaughter count.

Court records described the baby as wrapped in a towel, placed inside a black trash bag, and hidden in a closet.

Roommates told investigators they heard loud noises from Snelling’s room around 4 a.m., including sounds strong enough to knock a picture from a wall.

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Shortly before 9 a.m., she told a Snapchat group the noise came from her passing out and that she planned to seek medical attention. The roommates later entered her room and found the baby, according to search warrant documents.

Do you believe Laken Snelling's 10-year sentence is appropriate for her crimes?

An indictment obtained by Us Weekly alleged that she intentionally abused the infant and thereby caused death to a person 12 or younger, or who was physically or mentally helpless.

She was not charged with murder because prosecutors determined she was under “extreme emotional disturbance.”

After her initial arrest, she was released on a $100,000 bond and spent months under house arrest at her parents’ property in Jefferson City, Tennessee.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Kimberly Henderson Baird previously called the case “very tragic.”


First-degree manslaughter is a Class B felony in Kentucky, punishable by 10 to 20 years.

The plea agreement fixed the sentence at the low end of that range.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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