A rural Kentucky convenience store ignited a firestorm over a vulgar sign displayed in a window that targeted both the mask-wearing public and Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Now, the gas station behind the sign says the whole incident was a misunderstanding.

A picture of the sign at Alvin’s was posted to Facebook on Monday, and it soon made its way across the social network. Commenters on the post were divided, with some expressing support for the business and others insulting those behind the sign.

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

“No Face Masks Allowed In Store,” the sign reads. “Lower Your mask or Go Somewhere Else! Stop Listening to Beshear, He’s A Dumba–.”

The critical post, which encouraged users to “spread [Alvin’s] shame,” has been shared over 6,000 times, more than four times the total population of Manchester, the town where the convenience store is located.

Alvin’s, perhaps spurred by the negative attention, took to Facebook to address the controversy.

Sandwiched between pictures showcasing the store’s heartland fixings — including fried chicken, pork chops, mashed potatoes, corn and collard greens — was the no-nonsense explanation for the viral sign.

“First of all, we would never deny any customer access inside our store, that is wearing a mask or not wearing a mask,” the store wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday. “We are not telling you to not wear a mask, what we are saying is, [it’s] your choice to wear one or not, not our [government’s] choice for us.”

Although the explanation boasted only a fraction of the shares that the post originally criticizing the store garnered, people soon jumped to the defense of Alvin’s.

“Most of the people who complained couldn’t find Manchester or Clay County on a map, even if you told them it’s between London and Hazard,” one supportive user wrote.

“I’m thinking about making the hour-long drive from Lee County just to come get lunch.”

Previous posts from Alvin’s prove the store takes precautions to not only safeguard its employees, but the public as well. A sign from early April posted to the business’ Facebook page, for instance, encourages customers to keep six feet apart from one another.

Even more proof of the store’s stance on masks can be seen from a picture posted last week advertising masks (some with the store’s logo, others with pro-President Donald Trump motifs) for sale.

From what can be seen of the store’s past, it seems the outrage directed at the business is not only misplaced, but plain irresponsible, unfair and lazy.

