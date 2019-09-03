Kentucky Democrat Backs Down After Mitch McConnell Accepts His Debate Challenge

On Monday, a Democratic representative from Kentucky said he would run against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican who is up for re-election in 2020, if certain conditions were met.

McConnell, for his part, agreed.

But on Tuesday, his would-be challenger was singing a different tune.

WHAS asked Rep. John Yarmuth on Monday if he would run against McConnell in 2020.

“I have no desire to run against Mitch McConnell,” Yarmuth replied.

But he added, with a smile on his face, “I would say this — if Mitch McConnell would agree to debate me five times in public, I’d do it.”

McConnell appeared to be up for the challenge.

“Accepted. When is the announcement?” read a Tuesday tweet from his official campaign account. The tweet was signed “MM,” suggesting that it came straight from McConnell himself.

Accepted. When is the announcement?- MM https://t.co/RnfUtWMkfV — Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) September 3, 2019

McConnell’s campaign then trolled Yarmuth in a follow-up tweet.

But it appears Yarmuth was not willing to hold up his end of the bargain.

“Obviously the congressman was making a joke about Senator McConnell’s long record of refusing to meet with anyone except donors and special interests writing him checks,” the representative’s communications director, Christopher Schuler, told Fox News.

“He does hope that the senator is serious about debating his opponent next year though,” Schuler added. “Kentuckians deserve to hear him defend his actions, and lack thereof, that have been so destructive to our commonwealth and country.”

McConnell’s campaign, meanwhile, issued the perfect response in GIF form:

If he had decided to run, Yarmuth would have been joining a Democratic field that already includes retired Marine aviator Amy McGrath.

Sports radio host Matt Jones has also been rumored to be interested in running.

