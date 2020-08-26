The first African-American attorney general in Kentucky’s history sent a message to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday that America’s black voters are not mindless followers of discredited Democratic dogma.

Republican Daniel Cameron, 34, seized upon a comment Biden made in May when the former vice president told radio host Charlamagne tha God that “if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

In his speech to the Republican National Convention, Cameron indicated there are not two Americas, but one.

“Despite our differences, we all want the same things: for our children to have more opportunities than we did, to feel the dignity of work, and to believe that if you play by the rules, you can make a good life for yourself and your family,” he said.

TRENDING: Nick Sandmann Has Perfect Response When Ex-Kamala Harris Staffer Attacks Him

Cameron then touched upon the discredited concept that black voters must be forever linked to the Democratic Party.

“So the question is: Will we choose the path that gives us the best chance to meet those universal desires? Or will we go backward, to a time when people were treated like political commodities who can’t be trusted to think for themselves?” he said.

“I think often about my ancestors who struggled for freedom. And as I think of those giants and their broad shoulders, I also think about Joe Biden, who says, if you aren’t voting for me, ‘you ain’t black.’ Who argued that Republicans would put us ‘back in chains.’ Who says there is no ‘diversity‘ of thought in the black community.”

Cameron then lashed out directly at Biden.

“Mr. Vice President, look at me, I am black. We are not all the same, sir,” he said. “I am not in chains. My mind is my own. And you can’t tell me how to vote because of the color of my skin.”

Mr. Vice-President, look at me: I am Black. We are not all the same, sir. I am not in chains. My mind is my own. And you can’t tell me how to vote because of the color of my skin. — Daniel Cameron (@DanielCameronAG) August 26, 2020

Cameron explained why Biden is unsuitable not just for black Americans, but for all Americans.

“Joe Biden is a backwards thinker in a world craving forward-looking leadership. There’s no wisdom in his record or plan, just a trail of discredited ideas and offensive statements. Joe Biden would destroy jobs, raise our taxes and throw away the lives of countless unborn children,” he said.

“And he is captive to the radical left, a movement committed to cancel culture and the destruction of public discourse. They believe your skin color must dictate your politics. And if you fail to conform while exercising your God-given right to speak and think freely, they will cut you down,” Cameron added.

RELATED: Ex-NFL Player at RNC: The Media Completely Lied to Us About Trump's Charlottesville Comment

“The politics of identity, cancellation and mob rule are not acceptable to me. Republicans trust you to think for yourselves and to pursue your American dream however you see fit.”

Cameron said Biden “remains trapped by his own failed record, and by the radicals who dominate his party.”

Do you think President Trump will do better with black voters in November than he did in 2016? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (477 Votes) 0% (2 Votes)

He pointed out that Biden, despite many years in public office, failed to match what President Donald Trump has achieved in less than one full term as president, further noting that “no one is excited about Joe Biden.”

“On criminal justice reform, Joe Biden couldn’t do it, but President Trump did. On the economy, Joe Biden couldn’t do it, but President Trump did build an economy that worked for everyone, especially minorities, and he will do it again,” Cameron said. “And on immigration, Joe Biden promises more to illegal immigrants than he does to you. But President Trump believes his highest duty is to the American worker.”

Cameron noted that the American family is not one that is quiet, but one in which “we care for one another. We grieve together. We share our burdens and struggles, and we celebrate our successes.”

He said: “And though we fuss and fight, we are not enemies. We are Americans, united by a collective faith in our Constitution and laws and the fundamental fairness they represent.”

Americans, Cameron said, “are defenders of life and of individual liberty. And we carry the mantle of Eisenhower and of Reagan to be a force for good in this world, and one that must always be reckoned with.”

During a post-speech interview on “Fox News @ Night,” Cameron said “Republicans recognize those who fight in earnest for justice, equality and peace, that’s a foundation or tenet of the Republican Party, always has been since its founding.”

“But at the same time, we cannot, just as [Jacob] Blake’s mother mentioned, we cannot stand for lawlessness and chaos in this country,” he said, referencing the black man shot by police Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Cameron said he rejects the notion that black Americans must vote Democratic.

“Vice President Biden has made a series of gaffes as it relates to African-Americans and taking our vote for granted,” he said. “We’ve seen that time and time again with some of the comments he’s made, whether it be telling folks if you ain’t voting for him, you ain’t black or the fact that he goes on to a show with a black journalist, in that same context says, mentions the word, junkie.

“Black folks are not monolithic in our thinking. We are the only group of individuals that are told we have to subscribe to one party, and that’s the Democratic Party,” Cameron added.

“I’m here to say enough is enough, and I know that there are millions of African-Americans that look just like me that aren’t in chains and have minds of their own to articulate their views and their values.”

Cameron said he hopes others will join him in breaking from the past.

“I know there are folks that look just like me who have had great consternation over being Democrats over the course of their lives. I’m here to say … the Republican Party stands open and welcoming to those that might want to take a different path,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.