Ketanji Brown Jackson Accidentally Reveals She 'Fundamentally Misunderstands the Role of a Supreme Court Justice'

Even when Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson isn’t writing opinions, she’s still letting everyone know how little she understands about the job.

In a recent interview, Jackson spoke openly about her role as a justice.

If you’re someone who doesn’t follow the court, its history, or understand the ramifications of its decisions, you still probably know justices interpret the Constitution.

That’s the priority for them.

Jackson — on the other hand — doesn’t put it in her list of job responsibilities as she told ABC’s Linsey Davis.

“I just feel that I have a wonderful opportunity to tell people in my opinions how I feel about the issues, and that’s what I try to do,” Jackson said.

One user on social media platform X perfectly summed up the problem therein, “Ketanji Brown Jackson seems to fundamentally misunderstand the role of a Supreme Court justice.”

Civil liberties attorney Laura Powell suggested Jackson might want to try a different career if she’s interested in pursuing that course.

“Maybe she should have become an influencer instead of a Supreme Court justice,” Powell wrote

Political commentator Dinesh D’Souza made note that Jackson was largely alone in her view, even putting distance between herself and other liberal justices.

“Even Kagan and Sotomayor are coming to terms with the fact that Ketanji Jackson has no interest in performing the role of a judge,” he wrote.

The public voicing disapproval is one thing, but when your fellow justices join in, that’s another.

In previous decisions, both Justices Sonya Sotomayer and Amy Coney Barrett have not just disagreed with Jackson but stopped just short of labeling her as unqualified.

In June, writing for majority in a ruling on federal judges issuing nationwide injunctions against the Trump administration, Barrett said Jackson’s dissent was “at odds with more than two centuries’ worth of precedent, not to mention the Constitution itself.”

“We observe only this: Justice Jackson decries an imperial Executive while embracing an imperial Judiciary,” Barrett wrote further of Jackson seeing it as a judge’s duty to halt any action by Trump as they see fit.

The comments to ABC further drive home the point: Jackson is not on the court to speak in a manner that interprets the Constitution; she is there to speak for herself and her agenda.

Whether this is driven by malice or incompetence is another discussion.

