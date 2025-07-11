Share
Commentary
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks to the 2025 Supreme Court Fellows Program in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 13.
Commentary
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks to the 2025 Supreme Court Fellows Program in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 13. (Jacquelyn Martin - Pool / AP)

Ketanji Brown Jackson Accidentally Reveals She 'Fundamentally Misunderstands the Role of a Supreme Court Justice'

 By Samuel Short  July 11, 2025 at 7:32am
Share

Even when Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson isn’t writing opinions, she’s still letting everyone know how little she understands about the job.

In a recent interview, Jackson spoke openly about her role as a justice.

If you’re someone who doesn’t follow the court, its history, or understand the ramifications of its decisions, you still probably know justices interpret the Constitution.

That’s the priority for them.

Jackson — on the other hand — doesn’t put it in her list of job responsibilities as she told ABC’s Linsey Davis.

“I just feel that I have a wonderful opportunity to tell people in my opinions how I feel about the issues, and that’s what I try to do,” Jackson said.

One user on social media platform X perfectly summed up the problem therein, “Ketanji Brown Jackson seems to fundamentally misunderstand the role of a Supreme Court justice.”

Is Ketanji Brown Jackson up to the task of being a Supreme Court justice?

Civil liberties attorney Laura Powell suggested Jackson might want to try a different career if she’s interested in pursuing that course.

“Maybe she should have become an influencer instead of a Supreme Court justice,” Powell wrote

Related:
Ketanji Brown Jackson Gets Brutal News After She Says She Can't Sleep Due to US Democracy

Political commentator Dinesh D’Souza made note that Jackson was largely alone in her view, even putting distance between herself and other liberal justices.

“Even Kagan and Sotomayor are coming to terms with the fact that Ketanji Jackson has no interest in performing the role of a judge,” he wrote.

The public voicing disapproval is one thing, but when your fellow justices join in, that’s another.

In previous decisions, both Justices Sonya Sotomayer and Amy Coney Barrett have not just disagreed with Jackson but stopped just short of labeling her as unqualified.

In June, writing for majority in a ruling on federal judges issuing nationwide injunctions against the Trump administration, Barrett said Jackson’s dissent was “at odds with more than two centuries’ worth of precedent, not to mention the Constitution itself.”

“We observe only this: Justice Jackson decries an imperial Executive while embracing an imperial Judiciary,” Barrett wrote further of Jackson seeing it as a judge’s duty to halt any action by Trump as they see fit.

The comments to ABC further drive home the point: Jackson is not on the court to speak in a manner that interprets the Constitution; she is there to speak for herself and her agenda.

Whether this is driven by malice or incompetence is another discussion.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




White House Trolls Controversial 'Superman' Movie with Trump and the Hero's Iconic, Classic Tagline
Largest US Teacher's Union Makes Embarrassing Mistake as It Labels Trump a 'Fascist'
Trump DOJ Delivers Bad News to More Than 20 Doctors Who Performed Trans Procedures on Minors
DNC Chair's Spineless Reaction to Mamdani's 'Intifada' Comments Shows Democrats Are in Big Trouble
Ketanji Brown Jackson Accidentally Reveals She 'Fundamentally Misunderstands the Role of a Supreme Court Justice'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation